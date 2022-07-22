Tata Motors bags prestigious order of 1500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation under the CESL tender

New Delhi : Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has bagged a prestigious order of 1500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited. Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain air-conditioned, low-floor, 12-metre fully built electric buses for 12 years, as per the contract. Tata Starbus electric buses offer state-of-the-art technology for sustainable, eco-friendly and economical public transportation and are equipped with modern features to enable safe, smooth and comfortable travel for passengers.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Neeraj Semwal, IAS, MD – Delhi Transport Corporation, said, “We are delighted to confirm the order of 1500 electric buses to Tata Motors. The induction of the environment-friendly buses will help largely in reducing air pollution and benefit millions of Delhi citizens. DTC remains committed to introducing new technologies for benefit of passengers and society, at large.”

Ms. Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) said, “We are extremely happy that DTC has placed its largest order for electric buses under the Grand Challenge of CESL. The Delhi Government has shown exemplary leadership in transitioning over to electric buses. We are fortunate to have benefited from this and are thankful to Tata Motors in their generous collaboration.”

On the momentous occasion, Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors, said, “We’re delighted to have won the largest order for electric buses by DTC. The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with DTC and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Delhi. We are committed towards modernising public transportation in India and keep sustainability at the core in the designing of futuristic vehicles.”

Tata Motors has been at the forefront of bringing environment-friendly mobility to India. Its state-of-the-art research and development facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and hydrogen fuel cell technology. Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 650 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 39 million kilometres.