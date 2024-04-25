Tata Motors Accelerates Innovation: Record 222 Patents Filed and 333 Grants Secured in FY24

Setting New Industry Benchmarks for Automotive Excellence

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile company, has yet again achieved a significant milestone towards intellectual property rights (IPR) creation with a record-breaking number of 222 Patents and 117 Designs applications filed during the year FY24, highest in its history. These filings span across a wide spectrum of product and process innovations, addressing key automotive megatrends such as Connectivity, Electrification, Sustainability, and Safety (CESS). They also cover various vehicle systems such as powertrain, body & trim, suspension, brakes, HVAC, and emission control. Tata Motors also received its highest ever grant of 333 patents during the same period, taking its total tally of granted patents to over 850.

Tata Motors’ strong commitment to engineering excellence, cleaner powertrains, design, connectivity, and intelligent safety features ensures that its innovations seamlessly align with real-world needs. By prioritising both consumer well-being and environmental stewardship, the company’s purposeful research and innovation efforts have yielded more efficient, greener and safer vehicles, benefiting end-users and transforming the industry. In FY24, Tata Motors received five prestigious accolades and honors of global repute for its excellence in intellectual property rights (IPR).

Commenting on the milestone, Rajendra Petkar, President & Chief Technology Officer – Tata Motors expressed, “Tata Motors’ unwavering commitment to research and innovation has propelled us to new heights in innovation & value creation through intellectual property. With a record number of patents filed and granted, we continue to redefine automotive excellence. Our cutting-edge technologies, greener vehicles, and customer-centric approach position us as trailblazers in the industry. As mobility evolves, Tata Motors remains at the forefront, shaping a smarter, more connected future for all.”