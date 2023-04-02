Tata IPL 2023 to Go.ev with the Tiago.ev

Mumbai : Furthering its legacy of partnering with some of the country’s most prominent sporting events, Tata Motors has announced the Tiago.ev as the Official Partner for this year’s ed ition of the Tata Indian Premier League. Continuing this association for the sixth consecutive year with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Company will leverage this prestigious platform to increase awareness of EVs, while showcasing and driving engagement for its recently launched premium electric hatch – the Tiago.ev. The Tata IPL 2023 is scheduled to begin on March 31st, 2023.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “After 5 consecutive successful runs, we are back with the Tata IPL showcasing our newest EV offering, our premium electric hatch – the Tiago.ev. With this exciting new product, we want to democratize EVs in India. In addition to some exciting engagement activities, we are looking forward to educating the masses on EVs at large and bust common myths through an integrated ad campaign. This association with India’s biggest media property will help us highlight the importance of EVs, not only in urban India, but in smaller towns as well. We wish to drive tremendous value from this partnership and fast forward the ongoing revolution towards the future of mobility by encouraging rapid adoption of EVs in India.”

As the Official Partner, the brand will effectively utilize the Tata IPL platform to not just display the new Tiago.ev across all the 12 stadiums, but also connect with the entire nation through a host of engaging activities. One such interesting initiative is the ‘100 reasons to go.ev with Tiago.ev’ campaign. Conceptualised by FCB Ulka, this campaign focuses on consumers’ top mental barriers towards EV adoption and addresses those through a series of light-hearted, slice of life, relatable instances. It aims to bust common EV myths and position the Tiago.ev as a simple, easy switch to a far superior choice of mobility. This campaign will be further amplified on digital and social media as well as across multiple housing societies, fan parks events and point of sale activations during the course of the league.

This year’s matches will also play host to the exciting Tiago.ev Electric Striker Award – where the player with highest strike rate of the match will take home the coveted trophy along with a cash prize of INR 1,00,000. Furthermore, the Tiago.ev Electric Striker of the Season will get a chance to drive home a brand new Tata Tiago.ev. Additionally, each time the ball hits the Tiago.ev car on display, Tata Motors will donate INR 5,00,000 towards enhancing the biodiversity of Coffee Plantations in Karnataka by planting saplings.

Rewarding the early adopters of EVs for their continued trust in the brand, Tata Motors will gratify Tata EV owners by offering tickets to select matches. Tata EV owners will also get to be a part of some exciting engagement activities on-ground and few lucky owners will win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of presenting an award to some of the world’s finest cricketers.

Commenting on the campaign, Kulvinder Ahluwalia, Chief Executive Officer, FCB Ulka added – “Tata Motors is pioneering the EV category in India. As the industry leader it is incumbent on Tata Motors to create and build the category. At FCB Ulka we did a multi city research to understand the mindset, barriers and triggers among prospective buyers and used that as a base to detail out the 100 reasons why consumers should choose the Tiago.ev. Created as crisp snacky advertising with a new-age visual look and appeal, it is designed as a fully integrated multi-media campaign that is being rolled out at the Tata IPL, this year.”

Tata Motors has engaged with the Indian Premier League since 2018, showcasing some of its most competitive and industry-defining products like the Nexon, Harrier, Altroz, Safari and Punch. Placing the Tiago.ev at the centre of this year’s game signifies the company’s commitment towards faster adoption of a new era of green mobility in the country.