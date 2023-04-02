Odisha: Tickets selling for Direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai started on 1st April.

Bhubaneswar: Tickets selling for Direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai started on 1st April. The maiden flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai will take off from 15th, May. Launching the ticket sales, Hon’ble CM said: “connectivity is key to development and it has been a focus area of our govt.”

CM said that, “Direct connectivity with Dubai will open up a direct gateway to the world.” The CM handed over the first eight tickets to Mission Shakti women, sportspersons, tribal leaders, Skilled in Odisha students and artists.

Indigo Airlines will operate direct flight from Biju Patnaik Int Airport thrice a week. Inaugural ticket prices have been set to begin at ₹10,000 per single side journey and ₹20,000 for round trip. Each flight will have this subsidised tickets on first come first serve basis.