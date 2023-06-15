Tata Consumer Products strengthens its Ready-to-Drink portfolio with Tata Coffee Gold- Cold Brew

Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, announced its entry into the Ready to Drink Cold Coffee category with the launch of Tata Coffee Gold- Cold Brew. This latest offering aims to redefine the coffee experience by delivering a unique blend of cold brew maintaining a rounded taste profile without any bitterness.

Tata Coffee Gold is brewed with cold water to retain its smoothness, using only the finest ingredients and is available in three variants – Classic, Mocha, and Hazelnut. Free from any artificial flavorings, it offers an authentic and genuine coffee experience that is both refreshing and satisfying.

Speaking about the new launch, Mr. Vikram Grover, MD NourishCo Beverages Limited, Tata Consumer Products (the Ready-to-Drink business of Tata Consumer Products) said, “Our aim with Tata Coffee Gold- Cold Brew Ready-to-Drink Coffee is to provide an unparalleled coffee experience to our discerning customers. We have meticulously crafted this beverage to cater to the needs of coffee enthusiasts who appreciate a perfect blend of taste, quality, and convenience. With Tata Coffee Gold- Cold Brew, we are offering a product that delivers a rich, rounded taste without any bitterness, while still providing a cold brewed coffee hit.”

Carefully crafted for those who appreciate the finer things in life, this new beverage steeped for more than 12 hours offers a strong, rich, velvety taste that will captivate coffee connoisseurs. This well-crafted recipe ensures that each sip provides a perfect balance between indulgence and mindful consumption, making it an ideal lifestyle choice for coffee lovers. One of the key highlights of Tata Coffee Gold- Cold Brew Ready-to-Drink Coffee is its low sugar content, catering to health-conscious individuals without compromising on taste.

Tata Coffee Gold- Cold Brew Ready-to-Drink Coffee will be available at select retail outlets nationwide. Coffee lovers can indulge in this exquisite offering and experience the sheer joy of a well-crafted, gourmet coffee at a cost of Rs.125 without the need for any additional preparation.