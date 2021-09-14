Tata CLiQ and Times Prime Redefine Customer Delight with their Strategic Partnership

New Delhi: Times Prime, India’s leading premium lifestyle membership, has collaborated with Tata CLiQ, the country’s trusted luxury e-tailer, to offer their shoppers complimentary memberships, with their annual strategic partnership starting August this year. Tata CLiQ customers who shop in the electronics category will be able to add their complimentary Times Prime membership to their orders. This would give them easy access to benefits across categories like entertainment & OTT, shopping, health & fitness, essentials, fine dining and more from global leaders.

Times Prime gives its members exclusive access to 15 premium subscriptions including Zee5 annual membership, SonyLiv 6 months subscription, Discovery+ 3 months subscription, MUBI 3 months subscription, ET Prime quarterly subscription, Gaana+ annual membership by Gaana, annual Dineout Passport membership by Dineout, TOI+ annual membership, Headspace Plus six months membership and more. This all-encompassing membership also opens the gateway to curated experiences like live concerts with iconic musicians such as Shankar-Ehsaan Loy, masterclasses from industry experts in areas of health & fitness, business & finance, real estate, etc, VIP access to entertainment festivals, privileged stay at luxury accommodations like Ayatana, Coorg.

Speaking at the launch of this strategic partnership, Harshita Singh, Business Head – Times Prime said, “We at Times Prime feel elated to extend our curated member benefits to the customers of Tata CLiQ. Times Prime is appreciated not only for the range of benefits that are included in the membership but also for the experiences that are loved by our members. We look forward to this partnership with Tata CLiQ to offer a more rewarding online shopping experience for their customers. “

Kishore Mardikar, CMO – Tata CLiQ said, “We are happy to collaborate with Times Prime to offer their membership to our shoppers across India. We believe the prospect of gaining instant access to so many benefits would add incredible value to our world-class shopping experience.”