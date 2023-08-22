Tata Capital Onboards Shubman Gill as Brand Ambassador: A Dynamic Partnership Rooted in Excellence

Mumbai: Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, has announced the appointment of Shubman Gill, the talented young cricketer, as its brand ambassador.

As a self-made youth icon with an immense fan following across the country, Shubman Gill embodies the aspirations and dreams of India’s young dynamic and diverse population. His style of play, that converges the qualities of determination, reliability, and trustworthiness to become someone the team can count on, dovetails perfectly with Tata Capitals’ brand promise “Count on Us”.

Tata Capital is one of India’s largest NBFCs backed by a diverse range of lending and wealth management products and operating across customer segments. The company is looking forward to a period of sustained market-leading growth across segments. This association will help in accelerating and amplifying this growth and in making the Tata Capital brand the preferred financial services brand in the mind of the customer. As part of the association, a multi-media campaign featuring Shubman Gill will soon be launched in the coming weeks. The campaign will bring to life the brands’ purpose of being a responsible financial partner fulfilling India’s aspirations.

Commenting on the partnership, Abonty Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer- Digital and Marketing, Tata Capital, said, “We are really excited to announce our association with Shubman Gill and to welcome him into the Tata Capital family. His journey in the world of cricket mirrors the journey of Tata Capital in the financial services sector – we are both driven by passion, skill, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Cricket is a unifying sport in India across all customer segments. We see him as a great fit for our brand values of reliability, dynamism, innovation, and a determination to deliver the best. We believe that Shubman will play a vital role in journey of growth of our brand as we strive towards becoming India’s preferred financial services company.”

Speaking about the association with Tata Capital, Shubman Gill said, “It is a privilege to be associated with Tata Capital – a brand with a strong legacy of excellence, innovation and commitment. These are the same values that I live by as I strive to deliver consistency for the country. Tata Capital’s objective of empowering and enabling people to achieve their dreams resonates deeply with me, and I am delighted to be a part of this brand journey.”