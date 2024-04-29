Tata AIA Launches #VoteKarneKoTaiyaar Social Media campaign to Encourage Gen Z to ‘Register to Vote’

Mumbai, 29 April 2024: Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tata AIA), Tata AIA, a leading life insurance company in India, has recently introduced an innovative social media campaign titled #VoteKarneKoTaiyaar. The campaign encourages young Indians, particularly first-time voters, to immediately register themselves to vote and then go ahead & vote on the election day, in their respective location. The campaign aims to instill a sense of national responsibility and duty among the youth, leveraging their growing consciousness towards societal issues. In a time where Gen Z is increasingly demonstrating a heightened awareness towards matters like sustainability, road safety, and cyber awareness, Tata AIA recognizes the pivotal role they play in shaping the future of the nation.

The #VoteKarneKoTaiyaar campaign taps into the digital savvy youth, who are avid consumers of online content and active on social media platforms. Recognizing that over 90% of them utilize the internet and social media frequently, Tata AIA endeavors to channel this digital engagement towards fostering a culture of civic participation, starting with registering to vote. Designed to resonate with the ethos of this generation, the campaign employs engaging content and leveraging social media channels to amplify its reach. By employing the hashtag #VoteKarneKoTaiyaar, Tata AIA aims to instill a widespread conversation amongst the youth on their active role as young citizens of India.

By integrating the concept of ‘taiyaari’ (readiness) from Tata AIA’s overarching brand theme, “Har Waqt Ke Liye Taiyaar,” the campaign extends the narrative of being prepared by registering themselves to cast their important vote. It further encourages them to vote on the day of election and participate in securing their and the future of the nation.

As India stands at the cusp of a transformative journey, Tata AIA remains committed to fostering a culture of civic engagement through initiatives like the #VoteKarneKoTaiyaar campaign. The organisation endeavors to catalyse positive change and pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for generations to come.