Tamil Nadu governments Idol Wing claim its ownership of 2 idols stolen over 50yrs ago from Vishwanatha Swamy Temple, Alathur Thiruvarur District kept at a US-based Museum

New Delhi : Tamil Nadu govt’s Idol Wing has prepared & submitted papers to a US-based Museum & an auction company claiming its ownership of 2 idols that were stolen over 50yrs ago from Vishwanatha Swamy Temple, Alathur Thiruvarur District. Papers submitted for repatriation of the same to TN.

Besides, the Idol Wing hopes to retrieve the idols & restore them to the Vishwanatha Swamy Temple, Alathur in Mannargudi Taluk of Thiruvarur District, under the UNESCO treaty soon from the Freer Sackler Museum, Washington & Christies. com USA & have all of them reconsecrated.