PM Narendra Modi greets all Gujaratis on Gujarati new year

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted all Gujaratis on the occasion of Gujarati New Year. He wished that the new year fill everyone’s life with light and lead everyone on the path of progress. He also wished that Gujarat always rise to the new heights of achievements.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“સૌ ગુજરાતીઓને નવા વર્ષની અંતઃકરણપૂર્વકની શુભેચ્છાઓ…!!

આજથી શરૂ થતુ નવું વર્ષ આપના જીવનને પ્રકાશમય કરી પ્રગતિના પંથે દોરી જાય….નવા સંકલ્પો, નવી પ્રેરણાઓ તથા નવા લક્ષ્યો સાથે ગુજરાત હરહંમેશ સિદ્ધિના ઉચ્ચ સોપાનો સર કરે તેવી અભિલાષા સાથે નૂતન વર્ષાભિનંદન…”