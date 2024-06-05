Swachhta Pakhwada concludes at NTPC Coal Mining HQ with Signature Campaign on Cleanliness

The curtain was down for the fortnight celebration on Cleanliness i.e Swachhta Pakhwada at NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters/NTPC Mining Limited, Ranchi with Signature Campaign among employees and associates on Cleanliness.

The signature campaign was inaugurated by Shri Animesh Jain, Regional Executive Director (Coal Mining) & CEO(NML) which was followed with participation by senior officials including Shri Ram Baboo Prasad , Associate(Mining) ,Shri Naveen Jain ,Chief General Manager (SSC-C&M ),Shri Rajnish Rastogi, Chief General Manager (HR) and employees. The campaign was intended to encourage employees to take pledge to keep the office premises and country clean.

Swachhta Pakhwada-2024 which was celebrated from May 16 to May 31,2023 with a focus to involve the community in spreading awareness on sanitation and cleanliness.

During this period various activities like cleanliness drives at Ranchi Railway Station,Govt. High school , workshops on kitchen waste management for housewives and office canteen staff, Nukad Natak at public places ,painting competition for school children, distribution of dustbins & hand sanitisers to street vendors etc were conducted with large participation and cooperation of the employees and associates during the fortnightly celebration on cleanliness.