Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign to Accelerate Momentum of Swachh Bharat Mission- Grameen Phase-II

Swachhata Hi Sewa (SHS) 2022 campaign was organised from 15th September, 2022 to 2nd October, 2022. The salient features of the campaign were: focus on cleaning of legacy waste, maximize participation of citizens in the sanitation activities, and accelerate the momentum of Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen Phase-II. All the States/UTs were requested to organise State-wide SHS campaign on visual cleanliness of villages with focus to clean up the garbage/waste dumped around in the villages.

During the campaign, as reported by the States/UTs through online Integrated Management Information System (IMIS), 9.81 crore people participated in shramdaan on sanitation activities undertaken by the States/UTs. 1.59 lakh Gram Panchayats passed the resolution for banning the use of Single Use Plastic (SUP). 1.68 lakh Sarpanches participated in Sarpanch Samvads on Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus components. 14.80 lakh legacy waste sites were cleaned.

SHS was organised as a part of the Information, Education and Communication (IEC) component under Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen, for which upto 3% of the total funding for programmatic components can be utilised by the States/UTs. Hence, no separate funds were sanctioned/released to the States/UTs for SHS.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.