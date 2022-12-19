South African President Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as African National Congress leader

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) at a party leadership contest.

Mr Ramaphosa secured re-election for a second five-year term as ANC leader at the five-day gathering held in the country’s biggest city Johannesburg.

He is widely viewed as the country’s most popular politician. But Mr Ramaphosa’s re-election campaign was dogged by the Farmgate scandal that broke in June involving large sums of foreign currency found hidden at his private game farm.

A panel of legal experts, appointed by the Speaker of Parliament, said, the South African President had a case to answer as he may have both violated the constitution and broken an anti-corruption law.

The President has denied any wrongdoing and has launched legal action to annul the panel’s report.