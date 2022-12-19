Jal Jeevan Mission: JJM–Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) and JJM–Dashboard has been introduced to monitor activities online

New Delhi : Since August 2019, Government of India, in partnership with States, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to make provision of potable tap water supply to every rural household by 2024.

At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, 3.23 Crore (17%) households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, around 7.48 Crore (38%) rural households have been provided with tap water connections. Thus, as on 13.12.2022, out of 19.36 Crore rural households in the country, more than 10.71 Crore (55%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes. So far, States of Goa, Telangana, Haryana, Gujarat and Union Territories of A &N Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Puducherry have reported to provide tap water connection to all rural households.

A number of steps have been taken to plan and implement JJM in the whole country with speed, inter alia, which includes joint discussion and finalization of annual action plan (AAP) of States/ UTs, regular review of implementation, capacity building and knowledge sharing through workshops/ conferences/ webinars and field visits by a multi-disciplinary team to provide technical support, etc. A detailed Operational Guideline for the implementation of JJM; Margdarshika for Gram Panchayats & VWSCs to provide safe drinking water in rural households and Guidelines on a special campaign to provide piped water supply in anganwadi centers, ashramshalas and schools have been shared with States/ UTs, to facilitate planning and implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission. For online monitoring, JJM–Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) and JJM–Dashboard has been put in place. Provision has also been made for transparent online financial management through Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.