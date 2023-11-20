Suryakumar Yadav to Lead India in T20I Series Against Australia

In a significant announcement, Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed as the captain for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, slated to commence on November 23 in Visakhapatnam. The Indian team’s selection for this series notably includes only three players from the recent World Cup squad, namely Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar himself.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the opening batsman, has been named as the vice-captain for the initial matches against the newly-crowned ODI champions. However, the dynamic Shreyas Iyer is set to join the squad for the concluding two T20Is, to be held in Raipur and Bengaluru, where he will take over the role of vice-captain from Gaikwad.

India’s squad for the series is comprised of a mix of experienced and emerging talent, featuring names such as Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel, among others. With a blend of promising youngsters and seasoned campaigners, the team aims to put forth a formidable challenge against the Australian side.

The complete squad for the T20I series includes: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar.

The inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav as captain, along with the strategic adjustments in vice-captaincy between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer, showcases the team management’s intent to blend experience and leadership qualities for a promising series against the formidable Australian side.