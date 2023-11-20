MAS Holdings chairman Mahesh Amalean met Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, company to set up an Integrated Textile & Apparel Manufacturing Facility in the state

Bhubaneswar: Co-founder and Chairman ofMAS Holdings Mr Mahesh Amalean met CM Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas. Mr Amalean informed CM about his company’s portfolio and showed keen interest for investment in Odisha. The company is interested in setting up an Integrated Textile & Apparel Manufacturing Facility in the state. The project can provide employment to more than 5000 persons.

CM assured all possible support to the global apparel giant for investment in Odisha. It was considered to invite the apparel company to set up a textile unit in Khordha region with necessary support in terms of skilling and industrial eco-system development. The state will provide suitable land and also facilitate necessary tie-ups to establish supply chain and skill development centres.