Supreme Court upholds the abolition of Odisha Administrative Tribunal

SupremeCourt upholds the abolition of Odisha Administrative Tribunal. ‘Union Govt Has Power To Abolish State Administrative Tribunal’ : Supreme Court Affirms Abolition Of Odisha Administrative Tribunal. CJI DY Chandrachud said that “We hold that abolition of Orissa Administrative Tribunal was valid. Article 323A does not preclude union of India to abolish state administrative tribunals. Centre was correct to invoke Section 21 of General Clauses Act to rescind the decision to set up the tribunal. Decision to abolish the tribunal is not violative of Article 14 of the Constitution”.

CJI DY Chandrachud: People or representatives of people need not be heard while taking a policy decision as in here. There is violation of reasonable classification. HC was already hearing the cases which was before OAT. The failure of the Centre to conduct a judicial impact assessment does not vitiate the decision to abolish the OAT.