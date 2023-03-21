India, Japan sign two agreements regarding loan for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed railway project & cooperation in Japanese language

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra today said India and Japan signed two documents on the sidelines of the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The agreements include Renewal of Memorandum of Cooperation in Japanese language, and Exchange of notes on JICA loan for 300 billion Yen on Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed railway project. Briefing media in New Delhi this afternoon, Mr Kwatra said Prime Minister Modi expressed his desire with Prime Minister Kishida to declare the next year as the year of Youth Exchanges between the two countries. He said Mr Kishida formally invited Mr Modi to G7 Hiroshima Summit.

The Foreign Secretary said that India and Japan have been talking about how India and Japan can cooperate on the Act East. They are talking about how connectivity projects can be built which link India’s north-east with the rest of the countries that fall under Act East.