New Delhi: Supreme Court orders CBI probe into mysterious suicidal death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. SC asks Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI. SC says Bihar government is competent enough to transfer case to CBI for investigation. CBI probe into FIR against Rhea Chakraborty lawful; Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence, Supreme Court.

SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict says Vikas Singh, Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father.

