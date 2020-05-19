Super Cyclonic Storm #Amphan is the 1st SUCS in the Bay of Bengal since the 1999 Odisha Super Cyclone

Bhubaneswar: Super Cyclonic Storm #Amphan is the 1st SUCS in the Bay of Bengal since the 1999 Odisha Cyclone, which holds the record for the strongest cyclone in BOB with top sustained winds of 265 km/h (160mph) & pressure of 912mb. The Arabian Sea had Super Cyclonic Storm Kyarr in 2019.

Amphan is the second super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal after Odisha super cyclone of 1999 says IMD Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Amphan Cyclone is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal&cross West Bengal–Bangladesh coasts between Dig&Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during afternoon/evening today as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm says IMD in latest update.

