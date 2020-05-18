83 thousand 172 workers returned to Chhattisgarh; state pay Rs 2 crores to railway for 23 trains bringing 34,284 workers

Raipur: Due to the circumstances arising out of the lockdown implemented for prevention of infection of Novel Corona Virus (Covid-19), workers of Chhattisgarh and other people belonging to the state, who are stranded in other states, continue to return to Chhattisgarh. On the initiative and direction of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, nearly 3 lakh people stranded in the state and outside the state have been provided immediate relief. Along with this, consent for 45 trains has been given in coordination with other state governments to bring back the workers of Chhattisgarh.

Labour Minister Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya informed that necessary amount for travelling expenses of the workers is being paid by, The Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, to various railway boards for special train to bring the migrant workers back to Chhattisgarh. At present, an amount of one crore 99 lakh 58 thousand 360 rupees has been paid to bring back 34 thousand 284 passengers by 23 trains.

Apart from this, the state government is providing relief to the workers and other people who are reaching the borders of Chhattisgarh by free arrangements for breakfast, food, health tests and transportation for all the workers passing through the state. On the instructions of Chief Minister Mr. Baghel, the administration is helping the migrant labourers reaching the state borders , in every possible, considering them as guests of Chhatisgarh, irrespective of the state they belong to.

Minister Dr. Dahariya said that due to the circumstances arising out of the lockdown, including 2 lakh 51 thousand 867 labourers and 22 thousand 168 other people of Chhattisgarh stranded in other states of the country, a total of 2 lakh 73 thousand 935 people have returned to their homeland. For this, online registration has been done through the link issued by the state government. He informed that the state government has given consent for about 45 trains to bring back the migrant labourers of Chhattisgarh stranded in other states. The Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has paid about 2 crore to railways for 23 different trains to bring 34 thousand 284 workers back to Chhattisgarh. So far, around 22 thousand migrant workers have been brought back through 15 trains. About 83 thousand 172 workers trapped in other states by vehicle and other means have returned to their hometown safely. In Chhattisgarh, more than 30 thousand stranded workers of other states have been sent to their home state. In addition, more than 11 thousand workers have been transported from one district to their home district within Chhattisgarh.

More than three lakh people, including 2 lakh 51 thousand 867 migrant labourers of Chhattisgarh, who have given information about being in other states of the country, have been provided quick solutions for the problems reported by them, including food, ration, cash, salary for the employers and arrangements for medical treatment. Along with this, arrangements are being made for cash and ration etc , in coordination with various industrial institutions, employers and managers by constituting a team of officers of Labour Department. Pending salary of Rs. 36 crore has been paid to 26 thousand 102 workers of the state. In the second phase of lockdown, about 98 thousand workers have been provided employment in the exempted activities and industrial areas from April 21. At the same time, work has started in 1246 small and big factories.

Related

comments