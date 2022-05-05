Sudarshan Venu elevated as Managing Director of TVS Motor Company

Chennai: TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, announced at its board meeting today the elevation of Sudarshan Venu as Managing Director of the Company, effective today.

Sudarshan has been charting the future of one of India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer and has made it the most awarded two-wheeler company. He has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth in India and key international markets, including Asia, Africa, and more recently in Europe.

Prof Sir Ralf Dieter Speth, Chairman, TVS Motor Company said, “Sudarshan has got a clear vision and brings with him both a tremendous passion for advanced technologies and sustainable growth, deep-seated in values. He thinks future-oriented, staying ahead of the emerging trends. Personal, smart mobility, including electrification, are two of his big areas of focus. He has also spearheaded the international growth of TVS Motor. He has the ability to lead high performing teams internationally with empathy. He takes care of people and society. I am sure that with his leadership, the company will grow stronger and further pivot to the future.”

Mr Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company said, “Sudarshan’s extraordinary efforts have witnessed key decisions to develop aspirational products and grow fast in India and overseas. He has also led some key acquisitions and the expansion of group companies. We are confident that under his leadership, TVS Motor will transform into a leading mobility player globally.”

Mr Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “I am very thankful for this special opportunity and very excited for the future. With the continued guidance of my father and Sir Ralf and the support of the Board and team, I look forward to further embracing the future of mobility. This is an interesting time for the industry globally, and I am passionate about being at the forefront of this.”