Students to Explore Higher Education Options with Top-Ranked Hong Kong Universities at “Study in Hong Kong” India Education Fair

National, 03rd April 2024: On 7 April 2024, students in Delhi are invited to explore higher education opportunities presented by eight leading Hong Kong universities at the “Study in Hong Kong” India Education Fair which will be held at The Lalit New Delhi. This event is a concerted effort to unlock global educational opportunities, convening representatives from Hong Kong’s foremost universities in one location. Attendees will have a unique and valuable opportunity to learn about the advantages of studying in Hong Kong and understand the latest favourable policies for international students set out by the Hong Kong SAR Government.

The primary aims of the “Study in Hong Kong” campaign are to engage with students in India, promote international cooperation, and offer in-depth information about higher education options in Hong Kong. Beginning in Mumbai and continuing through Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Jaipur, the initiative concludes with the India Education Fair in Delhi. This final event allows students and parents to directly interact with university representatives to facilitate well-informed decisions regarding their education in Hong Kong.

Representing the event organizing committee, Professor Bennett YIM, Director of Undergraduate Admissions and International Student Exchange at The University of Hong Kong, commented in the interview, “We are deeply dedicated to fostering robust relationships with Indian students and providing comprehensive guidance as they navigate their educational pathways considering Hong Kong as their destination. The ‘Study in Hong Kong’ campaign is meticulously curated to deliver the most up-to-date, precise, and pertinent information to students, parents, and educational advisors in India. We believe collaboration and active engagement are pivotal to the success of our initiatives. We are thrilled to address all the inquiries as they reflect the remarkable enthusiasm of numerous students interested in advancing their education in Hong Kong.”