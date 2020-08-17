Structured response group critical to manage disaster management: Executive Director, NIDM

New Delhi: Maj Gen M K Bindal, Executive Director, NIDM, Govt of India, today said, “The country needs a structured response group that will be prepared to handle a community-based disaster systematically.”

Addressing the audience at the launch of series of ‘Online Training Programmes on Industrial Safety’, organized jointly by FICCI and NIDM, Maj Gen Bindal said, “The first batch of the three-day online course on Industrial Safety Risk Management: Multi Hazard Scenario with Special Focus on COVID 19 will cover the principles and practices of Industrial disaster management, in a comprehensive manner.”

Highlighting the impact of COVID-19 in disaster management, he said, “COVID-19 crisis has significantly redefined the humanitarian emergency paradigm and changed our understanding of disaster management in several ways. The multi-hazard scenario has led to the need for a comprehensive training program that will allow the stakeholders to make the correct decisions.”

Elaborating on the new online training program, Maj Gen Bindal said that the topics in the program will help professionals in spotting impending failures or calamities and effectively handle such situations with their management skills, he said.

Lt Gen (Dr) J R Bhardwaj, Former Member, NDMA, and Chairman, CIDM, said, “Proper training is essential for developing the capacity of participants around disaster risk management. This course aims to improve the preparedness and response of the workforces at all levels- before, during, and post disasters. This will help stakeholders to work in a coordinated manner.”

He further mentioned that the course topics selected by FICCI, NIDM, and CIDM will help trainees in developing knowledge and skill in certain thematic areas to reduce the risk of industrial disasters.

Dr Anil K Gupta, Professor, NIDM, Gov of India, said, “Under the risk management regime in industrial risk management we have to maintain a concept of zero failure. Industrial safety is generally not an issue of financial resources, but sometimes of a lack of professionalism.” Integrated Safety is most effective and cheap, if adopted from the beginning of the design, he said.

The three-day online course will cover topics like Land use: Planning and control, Governance and Institution Framework, Hazardous Waste, Medical Preparedness for unforeseen disasters, and Occupational Health: COVID & Post COVID Era.

The faculty includes Dr Anshumali, Associate Professor, Dept of ESE, IIT(ISM) Dhanbad; Dr S P Garg, Former ED, GAIL; Dr Suneel Pandey, Director, Environment and Waste Management Division, TERI; Dr Jugal Kishore, Director Professor & Head of Department-Community Medicine, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare) New Delhi, Dr Ashish Mittal, CEO, Occupational Health and Safety Management Consultancy Service, Shri A B Lal, Convener, Safety Centre, Noida and Prof C V R Murty, IIT Madras, Chennai.

More than 450 participants from industry and academia attended the course online on the first day of 3 day programme.

