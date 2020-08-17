India Inc to partner with the Government to drive the Public Health Agenda

New Delhi: CII in partnership with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Ayush, began the “India Healthcare Week” with the theme “Redefining Healthcare Ecosystem” on 17 August, which was inaugurated by Dr Harsh Vardhan, Hon’ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare.

The Healthcare Week has brought together experts from the Government and Industry to help re-strategize the restoration of the nation’s healthcare infrastructure, and research & development facilities.

As TB usually affects the poorer sections of the population owing the lack of hygienic conditions, congestions and deprivation of nutrition, I must congratulate CII for their focused efforts on TB augmenting the government’s efforts to eliminate TB by 2025 stated Dr Harsh Vardhan, Hon’ble Minister of Health & Family Welfare; Science & Technology and Earth Sciences said during the inaugural session of the CII Public Health Conference. The Minister also said that this is the most opportune moment we find ourselves in and all the schemes of the government are indirectly contributing to and ensuring we have optimum conditions to provide the ideal environment to eliminate TB.

Dr Vinod Paul, Member, NITI Aayog expressed three areas that need to be addressed in the medium term and long term: A) The path-breaking Ayushman Bharat as served the people of India effectively, however, there are several supply side concerns that need to be addressed. B) The need to augment our healthcare infrastructure and try to reach 2 beds per 1000 people by 2025. C) The private healthcare sector needs to play a more pivotal role about training specialists, doctors and high-quality nurses to ensure we achieve a robust and cohesive healthcare infrastructure.

COVID has exposed gaps in our system and showcased our under investment in our overall public health infrastructure. We need to develop a cohesive strategy to address the issues we are facing reiterated Dr Randeep Guleria, Chairman CII Public Health Council and Director All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The quality of our rural infrastructure is poor, and our priority need to be focused on the improvement of rural healthcare infrastructure through government facilities and nursing homes, along with improved manpower, while developing our district level capabilities.

Mr Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry emphasized that CII’s public health agenda will be the highest on the list, and we will work together and meet the huge challenge in front of us. It is not appropriate to expect everything to be done by the government, we expect participation and collaboration from other stakeholders, and this is where CII can come in and contribute to the development of the sector.

The inaugural session of the CII India Healthcare Week launched the CII TB free workplaces campaign, a 3 year-long campaign to ensure to TB free workplace. This includes a teaching app, a web portal to engage the industry and a best practices compendium which is live.

Also released was the CII Vision Document on ‘ Strengthening Public Health Delivery – Role of Multiple Stakeholders’.

With 30+ Knowledge sessions on a wide range of issues that cuts across the healthcare spectrum looking to develop a cohesive industry engagement with core cross sectoral policy dialogues and strategic exchanges and over 50+ exhibitors showcasing the latest technologies disrupting the sector in a bid to re-strategize the nations’ healthcare ecosystem. CII is committed to the vision of putting India back on the map, with the Indian healthcare leading the way.

