Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh Visits NMDC’s Diamond Mines and Exploration Camp Panna

New Delhi :The Union Minister of Steel, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh has reviewed the status of the Diamond Mining Project, Panna today during the visit and advised to be operation ready for a quick ramp up and restoration of normal operations once the approval from Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and other relevant approvals are received.

The Steel Minister spent the day on field and while addressing the officials he said, “Environment and development should go hand-in hand and the efforts taken by NMDC Ltd. towards maintaining this synergy is highly appreciable. The highest GDP growth rate of 8.7% in FY2021-22 among major economies was possible due to contribution of organizations like NMDC Ltd.”

He was accompanied by Shri Sumit Deb, Chairman cum Managing Director of NMDC Ltd., and senior official from Ministry of Steel.

Welcoming the Minister to the company’s exploration facility and Diamond mines, CMD Shri Deb shared details like the background of the project since inception, the type of ore, its processing process, types of diamond produced and the potential diamond reserve at Majhgawan.

Earlier yesterday Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh inspected the exploration facilities at NMDC Panna Diamond centre. It is the only diamond exploration centre in the country. Further, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the Minister of Steel has also done the plantation at the centre and administered oath to the NMDC employees for environmental protection.