Axis Bank to distribute special Coin series; An initiative launched by Government of India

Delhi: To celebrate the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative launched by Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence, Axis Bank in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be distributing limited number of special coin series to its few customers through select bank branches.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Group Executive, Head – Branch Banking, Retail Liabilities and Products, Axis Bank said, “We are very delighted to be part of this iconic celebration. As a responsible corporate citizen we will be fully supporting Government’s mission of showcasing appreciation towards people of the nation by giving away special coin series that are unveiled by our Honorable Prime Minister. ’’

The Bank will distribute the special coin series through its select branches in Delhi, namely; Karol Bagh, Jhandewalan, Sadar Chowk, Krishna Nagar, Mayur Vihar and New Delhi Main Branch.