Steel Minister, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh meets stakeholders in Tripura for enhancing steel usage in North-Eastern region

New Delhi : In line with the Ministry of Steel continuous efforts towards increasing the consumption of steel in the Country, the Union Steel Minister, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh held a meeting with different steel consumers including MSMEs for enhancing the usage of steel in the North-Eastern Region of the Country and particularly in Tripura. While addressing the gathering, Singh emphasized that steel is one of the basic inputs for various industries/sectors like construction, infrastructure, defence, automobile, engineering, packaging, etc. Due to its wide ranging applications in various spheres of everyday life, steel is commonly regarded as people’s material. Despite other options, steel continues to remain the material of choice for industry and common man alike.

Singh mentioned that infrastructure development is being given top priority by the Government and steel will play an important role in it. Highlighting the immense potential of Tripura in the light of upcoming connectivity through Chittagong port, the Minister said that there are huge opportunities to enhance steel consumption in the state. He assured to address all issues highlighted in the meeting.

Earlier, Shri Singh reached on a visit to Tripura and interacted with senior officials from various departments of the State Government. He was accompanied by Smt Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL, Shri SK Gupta, Chairman, MSTC and Shri Puneet Kansal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel. Shri Kansal reiterated the importance of North Eastern Region to the Government and assured full help.

The Chairman SAIL listed various strategic projects of national importance which have been executed in the region that include country’s longest bridge ‘Dhola-Sadiya’ built on river Lohit in Assam which connects Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, rail-cum-road Bogibeel bridge on river Brahmaputra, Kameng Hydel Project in Arunachal Pradesh and Battala flyover at Agartala, among others.

During the meeting, MSTC highlighted that it is looking forward to engage in various activities with the Tripura government for providing one-stop solution for their various e-procurement and e-auction requirements and any other customised e-solutions.