New Delhi : As part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” and taking into account the COVID-19 restrictions Paradip Port Trust (PPT) organised today a Webinar on “Green and Safe Port”. The objective was to promote cooperation among various stakeholders for a safe, sustainable and green Port. A.K.Bose, Dy. Chairman, PPT in his inaugural address, stressed on making PPT a resilient, efficient and green Port. Apart from highlighting various green initiatives undertaken by the Port Authority, he appealed everybody to ensure at clean and green environment for our future generations. S.K.Das, CME in his welcome address, emphasized on a green environment, inside the Port prohibited area as well as in the township.

Among the main speakers of the occasion, Chandan Panigrahi, Dy.CEE highlighted the green initiative of the Port like installation of Rooftop Solar Power Plant, Cold Ironing -Shore to Ship power supply, Induction of e-vehicle on hire for Port Trust work. Deepak Rath, Dy.CME narrated about execution of State-of-the-Art Dry Fog and Plain water dust suppression system to provide workers a safe & environment friendly work place at MCHP. Shri Moloy Dasgupta, CE mentioned about implementation of three Sewerage Treatment Plants, a two kilometre long Net Barrier, Road Sweeping Machine, Truck/Vehicle Tyre washing system and plantation of more than one lakh trees in the Port surroundings to keep the township clean and green. Captain Amit Kumar, Pilot highlighted about the Oil pollution response equipment facility in the Port to prevent any untoward oil spillage in the sea. Shri P.P.Saha, Executive Engineer(Elect.), PED offered the vote of thanks.