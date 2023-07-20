Startup20 & Jagriti Foundation unite to launch ‘Global Yatra’, promoting inclusive entrepreneurship across the globe

New Delhi: Startup20 Engagement Group, under India’s G20 presidency, has taken another transformative leap towards revolutionizing entrepreneurship across India by collaborating with Jagriti Foundation, a renowned non-profit organization dedicated to fostering robust entrepreneurship ecosystems in Tier 2/3 cities in India. This strategic partnership is poised to reshape the region’s entrepreneurial landscape significantly.



The Jagriti-Startup20-G20 Yatra 2023 – a one-of-a-kind event that embodies the spirit of inclusive entrepreneurship, cross-border collaboration, sustainability, and innovation on both a national and international scale was launched today at the premises of Atal Innovation Mission NITI Aayog.



It is set to be one of the world’s largest entrepreneurship journeys ever undertaken, with a diverse cohort of 350 Indian participants and 70 foreign delegates from G20 countries. This diverse group of entrepreneurs, innovators, and change-makers will come together to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and create solutions for some of the most pressing challenges faced by our societies over a 14-day national train journey.



The journey will start from Mumbai on 28th October 2023 and end on 10th November 2023. Within these 14 days, it will span across four mega events hosted in prominent Indian cities, including Bangalore, Vizag, Varanasi, Deoria, Delhi and Ahmedabad among others. Each location has been carefully chosen to showcase India’s vibrant entrepreneurial landscape and cultural diversity.



Participants will have the opportunity to visit successful enterprises, gain valuable insights from industry leaders and founders, build their own business ideas solving problems of Middle India through a business planning exercise, and learn from the diversity that the Yatra offers.



They will also delve into the core themes of inclusive entrepreneurship, cross-border collaboration, sustainability, and innovation. They will explore how these aspects can drive economic growth, social development, and environmental sustainability, thereby creating a better future for all.



Speaking during the launch, Startup20 Chair Dr. Chintan Vaishnav said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Jagriti Yatra Foundation for this extraordinary endeavour. The Startup20-Jagriti Yatra 2023 presents an unparalleled opportunity to connect aspiring entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds, bridge borders, and collectively address the challenges of our time. In a year when India is hosting the G20 presidency, this program will showcase the power of collaboration, and foster a global entrepreneurial ecosystem that drives positive change.”



Founder, Jagriti Yatra (JY) and Jagriti Enterprise Center – Purvanchal (JECP) Shashank Mani, in his speech said “our partnership with Startup20 marks a significant milestone in our shared vision of empowering entrepreneurs and fostering global collaboration at the start of the Amrit Kaal. Jagriti Yatra has created a countrywide network of entrepreneurs and has already been emulated in five other countries. Through this unique collaboration, we aim to highlight this Indian innovation while promoting inclusive entrepreneurship, unlocking the potential of cross-border partnerships, and promoting sustainable and innovative solutions setting an example for the rest of the world.”