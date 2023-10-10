Startup Odisha Yatra & Startup Xpress add 60 plus innovative ideas on day 20th

Bhubaneswar : The student community of Odisha wholeheartedly embrace the culture and spirit of entrepreneurship as they participated in huge numbers at Startup Odisha Yatra and Startup Express – flagship initiatives of Startup Odisha. It is evident in the ideas generated. The Yatra has covered all 30 districts and touched numerous students and is continuing to do so. On the 20th days of the Yatra, 64 ideas have been generated.

Today, the Yatra visited 6 educational institutions of four districts and collected more than 60 ideas. So far, the Yatra has been successful in collecting more than 2300 ideas from student communities.

In last 20 days 23,455 student participation from 173 colleges and 61 schools of all 30 districts have been registered. As the initiative come is in its last leg, record numbers of ideas are expected from students and there is high chance that the ideas generated will break all previous records and will set a new benchmark. The dream run of the initiative signifies the interest of student community of become growth driver of the community with entrepreneurship as their passion.

As the Yatra continues reaching out to more districts, huge number of ideas are pouring in from the student community. This astounding success in idea generation is a testament to the core idea of the Yatra that is to instill entrepreneurial spirit among young minds.

As Odisha aspires to recognize and nurture 5000 Startups by 2025, Odisha Startup Yatra and Startup Xpress are a playing important role in fulfilling this vision. It becomes a launch pad for idea generation from school and college students thus setting a high benchmark with out-of-the-box ideas.

On Wednesday, the vans visited 5 colleges and 1 school, received 64 ideas with participation from 412 students.

The Startup Yatra visited Pramila Devi Degree College(Daringibadi) in Kandhamal District. The van visited Sundargarh Engineering School in Sundargarh District, Belpahar Degree College & Laxmi Narayan College in Jharsuguda District, while the van visited Govt Women’s College & Laxmi Narayan (Junior) College in Keonjhar District.

The excitement and enthusiasm from the student community was palpable with their passionate pitches.

Odisha Startup Yatra & Xpress, taking its journey forward will tour Sundargarh & Ganjam District on October 11th (Wednesday) to foster entrepreneurship and innovation at district level.

On Wednesday Odisha Startup Yatra & Xpress will visit Government Women’s college, Government Degree College & Panchayat Samiti Degree College in Sundargarh District, While the Van will visit Gandhi Academy of Technology and Engineering, Royal College of Pharmacy and Health Science & Khallikote University in Ganjam District.

The aim of Startup Odisha Yatra and Startup Xpress 2023 is to encourage grassroots innovators and promote entrepreneurship among them. In 2023 edition of the Yatra, Startup Odisha has four dedicated vans that will cover all 30 districts of the state.

After remarkable achievements in the past edition, this year Odisha Startup Yatra aims to leap forward by visiting 200+ colleges and 60+ schools thus impacting 25,000+ students. With a core focus on guiding and empowering young minds at the grassroot level in the realms of innovation and entrepreneurship, the initiatives seek to equip them for harnessing the ample opportunities within the startup ecosystem.