Srimandir Parikrama Progress Check: CM Naveen Patnaik Offers Prayers for Second Time in a Week

Puri, 24 January – Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, for the second time in the past seven days, graced the sacred precincts of Puri Srimandir on Monday, seeking the divine blessings of Lord Jagannath. This visit comes on the heels of the recent inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama Project on January 17, a testament to the Chief Minister’s commitment to the spiritual and cultural heritage of the region.

Arriving at the temporary helipad near Shree Setu, the Chief Minister proceeded to the temple through Sridanda, accompanied by the Chairman of 5T (Technology, Teamwork, Transparency, Transformation, and Time), Kartik Pandian. The visit was marked by fervent prayers offered to the deities, followed by the performance of the Srimandir Parikrama Marga Pradakhshina—a symbolic circumambulation of the sacred temple.

During the Chief Minister’s pilgrimage, he took the opportunity to inspect the progress of the ambitious Srimandir Parikrama Project, aimed at enhancing the overall experience for pilgrims and preserving the sanctity of the revered site.

The presence of 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian during the visit underscored the government’s commitment to transparent and transformative governance, aligning with the broader vision for the development of the holy city.

The Srimandir Parikrama Project, inaugurated on January 17, holds significant promise for the cultural and infrastructural upliftment of Puri, showcasing the state government’s dedication to preserving and promoting the rich heritage embedded in the spiritual heart of Odisha.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s frequent visits to Puri not only reflect his personal devotion but also signal the importance the government places on the welfare and development of the pilgrim city. As the Chief Minister continues to engage with the spiritual and cultural fabric of the region, these initiatives are expected to contribute positively to the overall growth and prosperity of Puri and its residents.