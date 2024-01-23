Tata Mumbai Marathon’s 19th Edition Crowns Adidas Champions in Global Showdown

The 19th edition of the World Athletics Gold Label Race, the Tata Mumbai Marathon is known for its challenging course and elite participants from across the globe. Widely known as Asia’s premier running event, this year the marathon had approximately 59,000+ participants. Even with the fiercely competitive line-up of athletes, 5 adidas International and Indian athletes emerged as winners, owning the podium across categories.

The defending Mumbai champion Lemi Hayle who broke the Mumbai course record last year, emerged victorious once again with a time of 02 hours 07 minutes 50 seconds, wearing the record-breaking adidas ADIZERO Adios Pro 3. Along with, Medhin Bejene who secured the third position in the Global Women Elite Category.

It surely was a clean sweep for the ADIZERO Adios Pro 3, as the winning streak wasn’t just limited to the global categories in the full marathons. But one also witnessed the display of athletic excellence by the adidas Indian athletes in both full and half marathons with Srinu Bugatha owning the Indian Men Elite Category with a timing of 02 hours 18 minutes 29 seconds. Additionally, in the half-marathons, athletes like Sawan Barwal owned the men’s podium and Poonam Dinkar Sonune secured 2nd position in the women’s India elite category.

Conquering the world of racing, the ADIZERO franchise has been the front-runner in breaking records, dominating the races, and topping the podiums. With 8 World Championship titles, 2 broken World Records in 2022, and 45% of all Major Marathons won in 2023, ADIZERO has always dominated races. Even helped global athletes like Tigist Assefa to break the women’s world record at the Berlin Marathon in 2023. Now continuing the winning pace in 2024 with 4 podium wins and a world record under the fastest marathon debut in Dubai marathon by Ethiopian runner Tigist Ketema, its once again proven that the new year also belongs to adidas’ ADIZERO-wearing athletes.

With a focus on empowering athletes and maximizing their potential, adidas has consistently strived to provide top-of-the-line sports equipment. The athletes’ outstanding performances serve as a testament to the brand’s commitment to excellence and its ability to enhance athletic performance.