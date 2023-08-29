‘Sports For All’ Launched In KIIT & KISS To Mark National Sports Day; International Standard Sports Academies inaugurated

Bhubaneswar, Aug 29: The National Sports Day was celebrated by KIIT-DU with the launch of the “Sports For All“ programme for everyone at KIIT and KISS at the Dilip Tirkey Hockey Stadium by the Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta. Paralympian and World Para Badminton Champion Padmashree Pramod Bhagat, KIIT & KISS Director General Sports Dr. Gaganendu Das along with other senior functionaries of KIIT & KISS attended the event and paid tributes to Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Remembering Dhyan Chand, Bhagat said that hard work and determination made Dhyan Chand famous. He was able to create a unique identity in the world of sports. He also said that KIIT and KISS have played a leading role in promoting and encouraging sports and sportspersons.

Dr. Samanta congratulated the sportspersons, saying that patience, determination and concentration are key attributes to success in the sports field. He advised the students to bring glory to the country and the state in various sports by making good use of the extensive sports infrastructure at KIIT and KISS. Dr. Samanta said that he has a dream that 10 to 12 sportspersons from KIIT & KISS will participate in the 2028 Summer Olympics.

KIIT and KISS Sports Academies and Pramod Bhagat Indoor Badminton Hall named after the badminton champion were inaugurated on this occasion. In total, 17 sports academies will be opened at KIIT & KISS, in the first phase. Players will be enrolled in 13 sports disciplines from now which include Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Chess, Cricket, Hockey, Rugby, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Volleyball and weightlifting and four disciplines Cycling, Equestrian Sports, Horse Riding & Shooting in near future. Each discipline will consist of 100 players. Talented children will be given training and other opportunities to succeed in education and international competition.

Despite not having the opportunity to play as a child, Dr. Samanta continued to promote sports and sports persons for the development of sports. As Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is taking massive steps for the development of sports in the state, Dr. Samanta is always motivated to promote the right sports talent. There is a lot of sports talent in the country but they lack opportunities. As there is international standard sports infrastructure in KIIT and KISS, the talent will be given proper training from national & international level coaches.

Photographs of Celebration of National Sports Day, Inauguration of KIIT & KISS Sports Academies & Inauguration of Pramod Bhagat Badminton Indoor Hall are attached for your kind reference.