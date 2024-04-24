Spices Board Takes Action in Response to Recall of Indian Spice Brands for Further Checking

Kochi : Following the media reports on recall of a few products of two Indian spice brands in Singapore and Hong Kong due to concerns of potential Ethylene Oxide (ETO) contamination Spices Board India has taken prompt action. It was reported that the recall was prompted by heightened scrutiny surrounding ETO, a sterilizing agent used in food materials.

Spices Board, as the regulatory authority overseeing export promotion of spices from India is taking proactive steps to ensure the safety and quality of Indian spices meant for exports. Upholding its commitment to food safety and quality, the Board had established stringent protocols and guidelines for ETO residue.

Based on the media reports, Spices Board has mobilized efforts to gather technical information, analytical reports, and exporter data from relevant authorities in both countries. The Board is in touch with Indian missions in Singapore and Hong Kong to get more information and official notification. The Board is working with the exporters whose consignments have been recalled to ascertain the root cause of the issue and propose corrective measures. Thorough inspections at exporter facilities are also underway to ensure adherence with regulatory standards.

Additionally, Spices Board is issuing an advisory circular to raise awareness among the export community regarding ETO contamination and providing comprehensive guidelines. Recognizing the importance of global parameters in food safety, the Board is updating and making available detailed information on regulations on ETO from various countries, to the exporters and public.

The Board convened an industry consultation and has put in systems to commence mandatory ETO testing in spice consignments destined for Singapore and Hong Kong. Spice consignments to other countries will also be strictly monitored for the presence of ETO. Spices Board’s NABL accredited laboratories are equipped and ready to test ETO contamination in the spice consignments for exports. This proactive approach underscores the Board’s commitment towards ensuring consumer health and safety along with upholding the reputation of Indian spice brands worldwide.