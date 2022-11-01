Special Swachhta Abhiyan 2.0 was organized in the M/o Food Processing Industries from 2nd to 31st October, 2022 as per instructions of D/o Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances

New Delhi : Special Swachhta Abhiyan 2.0, was organized in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries from 2nd October 2022 to 31st October 2022 as per the instructions of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. During this campaign many pending cases were settled and cleanliness activities were conducted in the Ministry premises.

During this drive, 5 MPs references, all pending cabinet resolutions and 11 pending public grievances cases were disposed of. In addition, 500 files were reviewed, out of which 200 files were weeded out.

During this Swachhta Abhiyan 2.0, the Union Minister of the Ministry, Shri Pashupati Kumar Paras gave the message of cleanliness by sweeping his office residence premise. Secretary Mrs. Anita Praveen and other officials participated in the cleanliness drive by sweeping the premises of the Ministry. The employees also took part in these activities and spread the message of cleanliness by cleaning the canteen area, offices, corridor, terrace and store room of the Ministry.

The Ministry undertook awareness campaign in schools under the Swachhta Abhiyan 2.0 by sensitizing the school children about keeping the body healthy and keeping their surroundings clean. The children were given water bottles as gift to discourage single use plastic in their day to day life citing the negative impacts it has on environment. Under the campaign, an initiative was taken to promote the use of recycled materials in the Ministry and benches made from waste materials (tetra packs) were installed in the sitting area of ​​the Ministry. A cleanliness quiz was also conducted in the social media during the weekend.

All these activities and programs done by the Ministry from 2 October 2022 to 31 October 2022 under Swachhta Abhiyan 2.0to promote the cleanliness have been posted along with photographs and videos on all the social media handles of the Ministry. In total 13 posts in Hindi, 8 posts in English and 8 videos were shared on social media.