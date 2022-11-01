Ministry of Home Affairs successfully conducts Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : The Ministry of Home Affairs successfully conducted Special Campaign 2.0 from 2nd to 31st October 2022. As part of Special Campaign 2.0 cleanliness drive was conducted at 11,559 campaign sites including the field and outstation offices having public interface. Pendency in various categories such as MP References, Parliamentary Assurances, IMC References, State Government References, PMO References, Public Grievances and PG Appeals were also disposed of efficiently.

During Special Campaign 2.0 a total of 5.15 lakh files were identified for review within the Ministry and its attached/subordinate offices. Out of these, 4.77 lakh files have been reviewed and 2.81 lakh files have been weeded out.

Scrap disposal earnings of Rs. 1,40,99,510 have been reported so far. 90,525 square feet of space has also been freed.

During the preparatory phase of Special Campaign 2.0 total 5,126 Public Grievances and appeals were identified for redressal, out of which 4,708 Public Grievances and appeals have been redressed effectively.

More than 2,000 tweets have been posted by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Delhi Police and attached/subordinate offices, out of which more than 200 tweets have been re-tweeted from the Ministry’s PIB twitter handle @PIBHomeAffairs.

Some of the photographs related to Special Campaign 2.0

Before & After Images of Badminton court, North Block

Before & After Images of Main Office, NKSTPP, Tandwa

Before & After Images of Corridors at North Block

Before & After Images of office room at NCB, Jammu

Outdoor Cleanliness activities at Laitkor, Shillong

Outdoor Cleanliness activities at Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh

Swachhata activities near Tower Morcha HQR/153 Bn