Sowing area of important Kharif crops more than in the corresponding period last year

New Delhi: The country has received the rainfall of 108.3 mm against the normal of 82.4 mm during the period from 01.06.2020 to 18.06.2020. The sowing area coverage under Kharif crops is as follows:

Rice: About 10.05 lakh ha area coverage under kharif rice as compared to 10.28 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year.

Pulses: About 4.58 lakh ha area coverage under pulses as compared to 2.22 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.

Course Cereals: About 19.16 lakh ha area coverage under coarse cereals as compared to 7.83 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.

Oilseeds: About 14.36 lakh ha area coverage under oilseeds as compared to 1.63 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.

Sugarcane: About 48.63 lakh ha area coverage under sugarcane as compared to 48.01 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.

Jute and Mesta: About 5.78 lakh ha area coverage under Jute and Mesta as compared to 6.08 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.

Cotton: About 28.77 lakh ha area coverage under cotton as compared to 18.18 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year.

Related

comments