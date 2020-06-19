Closure of Jallianwala Bagh memorial for visitors will continue till 31st July 2020

New Delhi: The Country commemorated centenary of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre from 13.4.2019 to 13.4.2020. Presently, the memorial is being renovated, upgraded and museum/galleries and Sound & Light show is being set up at the memorial site. The renovation work at the memorial site was to be completed by March, 2020 for opening for public to pay their homage on the fateful date of 13th April. The work was in full swing at the memorial site. Since a large number of tourists visit the memorial daily, it was decided to close the entry of visitors to the memorial from 15.2.2020 to 12.4.2020 so that the on-going works can be completed within target date. However, due to COVID-19 crisis, the said work has been affected. It has now been decided to continue closing the memorial for visitors till 31.7.2020.

