Sony India announces two new Alpha 7C Series cameras

November 2023: Sony India announced the release of two new additions to the Alpha 7C series of compact full-frame interchangeable lens cameras, the Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7CR. The Alpha 7C II is equipped with a full-frame image sensor with approximately 33.0 effective megapixels and features the latest still image and video functions and performance in a compact and lightweight design (approximately 124mm wide x 71.1mm high x 63.4mm deep and weighs approximately 514 g). It is the second-generation version of the Alpha 7C series, which is celebrated for its combination of performance and features in a compact size, perfect for a wide range of shooting scenarios such as travel and street photography.

The Alpha 7CR is a new compact full-frame interchangeable lens camera, boasting the high-resolution and rich gradation performance of a full-size image sensor with approximately 61.0 effective megapixels, the same sensor found in the Alpha 7R V, into a compact and lightweight body (similar size and weight as the Alpha 7C II2, approximately 515 g). In addition to daily snapshots, it easily realises high-quality image capture in a wide variety of settings, such as portrait, wildlife, and landscape photography, realising the combination of extreme high-resolution image capture with mobility and lightweight.

Both models are equipped with the same AI-processing unit and BIONZ XR® processors found in Sony’s newest interchangeable lens cameras such as the Alpha 7R V and Alpha 6700. Real-time Recognition AF recognises a wide variety of subjects with high accuracy, and 5-axis in-body image stabilisation provides a seven-step shooting advantage when capturing stills. In terms of video performance, both models support high-quality 4:2:2 10-bit video recording up to 4K60p , and both models support Sony’s acclaimed S-Cinetone colour science for rich cinematic video. In addition, they have Active Mode in-body image stabilisation, AI-based Auto Framing, digital-audio interface support, and other features that support high-quality video shooting.

As the demand for sending and sharing captured content on social media networks (SNS) has increased, more creators are looking for a combination of compact size and high imaging performance in mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras. With the introduction of the Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7CR, which achieve high mobility and high-quality image expression in a compact size, Sony responds to the wide range of image expressions sought by creators.

“At Sony, our unwavering dedication is to set new benchmarks and elevate the standards for photography and videography. With the launch of the Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7CR models, we offer an ingenious solution that caters to specific requirement of the consumers. By seamlessly integrating advanced technology with user-friendly design, we take the game to the next level offering unlimited creative potential” said Mukesh Srivastava, Head Digital Imaging Business, Sony India

Main Features of the Alpha 7C II

Equipped with a full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R® CMOS sensor with approximately 33.0 effective megapixels and the latest BIONZ XR® image processing engine to achieve high imaging performance. For capturing either still images or movies, users can easily enjoy high-quality image capture in a wide range of scenes such as travel and daily snapshots.

Compared to the Alpha 7 IV which is approximately 131.3 mm x 96.4 mm x 79.8 mm and weighs approximately 658 g 2 , the α7C II is up to 22% lighter and has up to 45% less volume.

The standard ISO sensitivities range from 100 to 51200 for both still images and movies (expanded ISO 50 to 204800 for still images), enabling high-sensitivity, noise-free shooting.

Main Features of the Alpha 7CR

Equipped with a full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R® CMOS sensor with approximately 61.0 effective megapixels and the latest BIONZ XR® image processing engine to achieve high-resolution and high-definition imaging performance.

Compared to the Alpha 7R V which is approximately 131.3 mm x 96.9 mm x 82.4 mm and weighs approximately 723 g 2 , the Alpha 7CR is approximately 2 9% lighter and has approximately 53% less volume.

The standard ISO sensitivity ranges from 100 to 32000 for both still images and movies (expanded ISO 50 to 102400 for still images).

In addition to 7.0-step optical 5-axis in-body image stabilisation, even slight blurring at the 1-pixel level is detected and corrected.

Equipped with a Pixel Shift Multi Shooting that takes multiple images and synthesises them on a PC to create an image with a sense of high resolution.

By combining with the grip extension GP-X2 included with the Alpha 7CR , you can shoot comfortably with a stable hold even when shooting for long periods of time or using a telephoto lens.

Common Features of the Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7CR

Compact size and high mobility

Both models are easy to handle and easy to carry. Compact size (both models are approximately 124 mm wide x 71.1mm high x 63.4mm deep) and weigh approximately 514 g2 for the Alpha 7C II and approximately 515 g2 for the Alpha 7CR. The user can choose their favourite lens from Sony’s extensive E-mount series of more than 70 and enjoy a variety of image expressions unique to full size in both still images and movies.

AF performance with improved subject recognition performance thanks to the built-in AI processing unit

Equipped with the same AI-processing unit as the Alpha 7R V, it recognises subjects with high accuracy with Real-time Recognition AF. For example, when taking a picture of a person, even if the person takes a complicated pose or their face is hidden, the pose estimation technology can be used to capture and track the subject with high accuracy. In addition to the existing people and animals of the Alpha 7C series, it is now possible to recognise birds, insects, cars, trains, and airplanes as subjects that can be recognised.

Advanced video performance

The Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7CR condense high-resolution and detailed video data equivalent to 7K and 6K, respectively, and can output high-quality 4K video. Equipped with S-Log3, which supports a wide latitude of 14+ stops, it renders rich gradation with little overexposure and underexposure even in scenes with contrast. Also, in Log shooting mode, the LUT imported by the user can be displayed on the camera monitor image, allowing the user to shoot while checking the finished image in post-production. In addition, it is equipped with the S-Cinetone™, a unique Sony feature which can create a cinematic look straight out of the camera without post-processing. Based on Sony’s Cinema Line technology, S-Cinetone delivers natural mid-tones that are essential to healthy-looking skin colour to deliver cinematic quality. It also features Creative Look, which allows you to easily change the look and feel of video and still images.

Operability and connectivity

Equipped with a touch-operable vari-angle LCD monitor, intuitive operation with the latest touch menu supports comfortable shooting. In addition to the front dial that allows the user to assign their favourite functions, the still image/movie/S&Q switch dial, and an XGA high-resolution viewfinder, etc., it is easy to use. It is equipped with a 7.0-step4 optical 5-axis in-body image stabilisation to support stable camera work.

In terms of connectivity, the camera is newly compatible with the smartphone application Creators’ App that easily uploads videos and still images taken with the camera to a cloud service, allowing remote camera operation and image transfer from the camera to mobile devices.

Designed with environmentally friendly principles in mind

Over the past 11 years, Sony has replaced approximately 395 tons of virgin plastic with recycled plastic in digital cameras and digital video cameras. Recycled materials, including SORPLAS™, are used for the camera body, reducing environmental impact without sacrificing functionality. In addition to being equipped with Sony’s Screen Reader function that reads menus and video playback screens aloud to assist operations, a new menu Magnify Display function has been added to support the creative activities of a variety of creators.

Pricing and Availability

The Alpha 7C II and Alpha 7CR cameras will be available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India.