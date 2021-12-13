Skill India Mission the MSDE has been implementing Pradhan Mantri Kaushal VikasYojana (PMKVY), Jan ShikshanSansthan (JSS) Scheme and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), for providing short term Skill Development training and Craftsman Training Scheme : Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi : Under Skill India Mission the MSDE has been implementing Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), for providing short term Skill Development training and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS), for long term training, to the youth belonging to all section of the society across all over India. The number of youth imparted training for employment under various Skill Development Schemes for last three years and current year, scheme-wise and state-wise is placed at Annexure I,II,III and IV. Further, number of youths trained through 11 other Central Ministries/Departments implementing major skill development schemes are 40 lakh from FY 2018-19 to 2020-21.
Under Skill India Mission, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing various demand driven schemes and facilitate in setting up the skill development training centres from time to time on the basis of requirement.
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is implementing the following skill development schemes across the country:
|S.No.
|Schemes
|Objective
|1
|PradhanMantriKaushalVikasYojana (PMKVY)
|Under Skill India Mission, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing its flagship scheme PradhanMantriKaushalVikasYojana (PMKVY), with the objective to train candidates across India. PMKVY has two training components, namely, Short Term Training (STT) and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).
|2
|Jan ShikshanSansthan (JSS) Scheme
|The scheme aims to provide vocational skills to non-literate, neo-literates, persons with rudimentary level of education up to 8th and school dropouts up to 12th standard in the age group of 15-45 years. The priority groups are women, SC, ST, minorities, divyangjan and other backward sections of the society. The Jan ShikshanSansthans work at the doorstep of the beneficiaries with minimum infrastructure and resources. Under the scheme grant is released to Jan ShikshanSansthans (NGOs) for Skill Development.
|3
|National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS)
|This Scheme is for promoting apprenticeship training and increasing the engagement of apprentices by providing financial support to industrial establishments undertaking apprenticeship program under The Apprentices Act, 1961.
|4
|Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS)
|This scheme is for providing long–term training in 137 trades through 14,604 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country.
Setting up of skill development centres under the above schemes is governed by respective scheme guidelines.
The average per candidate cost for STT and RPL under PMKVY, as per approved guidelines, is given below:
|Phase
|STT/Fresh Skilling
|RPL
|PMKVY 1.0 (2015-16)
|8000
|2200
|PMKVY 2.0 (2016-20)
|15195
|4000
|PMKVY 3.0 (2020-21)
|22770
|2888
*Note: Average cost is excluding newly added provision/incentives under PMKVY 3.0 such as One time Placement Travel Cost to candidates, Career Progression support, Special Incentive for Foreign Placements, Additional Support to Divyang Candidates, English Employability and Entrepreneurship (EEE) module, Mobile Tracking Allowance, Payment to AEBAS, Training of Trainer Fee, Trainer of Assessor Fee etc.
Under, JSS and CTS student-wise funding is not provided.
Under Apprenticeship Training scheme, rates of stipend payable per month to the apprentices have been revised vide gazette notification dated 25th September 2019. The minimum rate of stipend per month under various categories is as under:-
|Category
|Prescribed minimum stipend amount (Rs per month)
|School Pass outs (class 5th to class 9th)
|5,000
|School Pass outs (class 10th)
|6,000
|School Pass outs (class 12th)
|7,000
|National or State Certificate holder
|7,000
|Technician (vocational) apprentice or Vocational Certificate holder or Sandwich course (Students from Diploma Institutions)
|7,000
|Technician apprentices or diploma holders in any stream or sandwich course (Students from degree Institutions)
|8,000
|Graduate apprentices or degree apprentices or degree in any stream
|9,000
- Skill certificate holder to get stipend as per her/his educational qualification.
- 10% & 15% hike in 2nd and 3rd year respectively for apprenticeship training.
Annexure I
Annexure referred to in reply to LSUQ No. 2301 to be answered on 13.12.2021 regarding ‘SKILL DEVELOPMENT SCHEME’.
FY wise candidates trained (including RPL) and placed under PMKVY 2.0 and 3.0 for last 3 and current FY (as on 21.11.2021):
|State/UT
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|Trained
|Reported Placed
|Trained
|Reported Placed
|Trained
|Reported Placed
|Trained
|Reported Placed
|Andaman And Nicobar Islands
|74
|0
|1,259
|124
|1,464
|0
|147
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|62,475
|31,127
|1,05,667
|25,486
|66,404
|7,555
|6,737
|5,625
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4,545
|276
|15,700
|2,943
|51,991
|2,774
|6,322
|5,023
|Assam
|49,854
|9,866
|1,98,896
|19,374
|3,62,506
|9,926
|9,266
|8,277
|Bihar
|84,574
|34,456
|1,91,902
|35,336
|96,288
|11,493
|31,733
|9,086
|Chandigarh
|5,198
|1,480
|9,507
|1,661
|3,834
|1,851
|656
|316
|Chhattisgarh
|42,360
|11,167
|46,548
|9,724
|16,151
|1,222
|7,151
|55
|Delhi
|81,488
|31,418
|1,46,205
|11,881
|55,121
|7,510
|11,966
|2,012
|Goa
|1,751
|219
|4,300
|198
|1,709
|17
|373
|45
|Gujarat
|83,956
|11,981
|1,55,195
|32,230
|48,489
|10,911
|26,659
|1,781
|Haryana
|1,15,364
|68,165
|1,75,386
|30,884
|55,319
|7,957
|10,433
|3,588
|Himachal Pradesh
|32,048
|8,308
|48,870
|10,101
|15,612
|2,021
|4,735
|1,236
|Jammu And Kashmir
|35,455
|17,201
|1,22,659
|12,203
|58,927
|7,556
|2,468
|1,813
|Jharkhand
|36,487
|8,982
|1,20,103
|9,186
|15,124
|1,606
|23,239
|239
|Karnataka
|1,10,111
|22,299
|1,65,247
|20,845
|53,089
|5,030
|15,381
|5,374
|Kerala
|35,973
|6,501
|78,523
|8,263
|31,077
|1,213
|3,915
|2,037
|Ladakh
|149
|0
|1,937
|877
|181
|67
|0
|0
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|60
|0
|90
|0
|0
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|1,54,478
|70,507
|2,23,483
|56,623
|95,403
|16,010
|25,301
|7,966
|Maharashtra
|1,65,352
|18,824
|6,36,833
|23,973
|1,48,352
|8,830
|19,443
|5,847
|Manipur
|4,430
|833
|28,962
|6,127
|34,540
|4,661
|3,341
|2,672
|Meghalaya
|7,117
|1,061
|11,999
|3,166
|17,769
|1,604
|1,135
|4,566
|Mizoram
|3,062
|296
|10,837
|6,112
|11,433
|1,438
|2,423
|996
|Nagaland
|1,422
|413
|17,364
|879
|14,399
|2,836
|704
|735
|Odisha
|89,011
|22,592
|2,39,050
|19,188
|68,828
|3,704
|7,971
|3,306
|Puducherry
|6,317
|821
|7,172
|4,684
|3,241
|2,128
|1,279
|694
|Punjab
|63,732
|38,391
|97,681
|29,599
|57,054
|17,251
|10,161
|8,323
|Rajasthan
|1,38,923
|55,924
|4,46,900
|34,135
|97,762
|17,189
|25,774
|12,216
|Sikkim
|1,932
|0
|5,123
|1,313
|3,634
|1,479
|738
|650
|Tamil Nadu
|1,23,422
|42,080
|1,85,108
|34,263
|72,404
|6,016
|13,563
|2,544
|Telangana
|57,648
|29,079
|1,08,145
|20,059
|33,999
|6,724
|8,574
|4,214
|The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|3,377
|710
|5,338
|1,638
|222
|230
|252
|0
|Tripura
|7,549
|2,437
|50,388
|4,035
|46,676
|1,420
|1,671
|1,988
|Uttar Pradesh
|3,03,099
|1,07,553
|6,56,829
|84,198
|2,39,286
|29,901
|49,127
|13,133
|Uttarakhand
|46,864
|15,417
|68,250
|17,304
|29,412
|9,026
|4,451
|3,715
|West Bengal
|80,609
|33,836
|1,77,880
|29,777
|53,221
|6,946
|20,183
|3,675
|Grand Total
|20,40,206
|7,04,220
|45,65,306
|6,08,389
|19,61,011
|2,16,102
|3,57,272
|1,23,747
Annexure II
Annexure referred to in reply to LSUQ No. 2301 to be answered on 13.12.2021 regarding ‘SKILL DEVELOPMENT SCHEME’.
State/UT-wise and FY wise candidates trained and placed under JSS for last 3 and current FY:
|State/UT
|FY 2018-19
|FY 2019-20
|FY 2020-21
|FY 2021-22 (Data of Enrolled beneficiaries on 24 Nov 2021)
|Andaman and Nicobar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|4762
|10901
|8580
|2379
|Arunachal Pradesh
|156
|570
|0
|0
|Assam
|3923
|9243
|8883
|1180
|Bihar
|9567
|22708
|16314
|6149
|Chandigarh
|718
|1836
|1120
|700
|Chhattisgarh
|4792
|13483
|10480
|3412
|Dadra And Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|534
|1558
|897
|279
|Delhi
|2518
|5487
|4940
|1560
|Goa
|602
|1741
|1664
|549
|Gujarat
|7726
|18640
|16840
|8820
|Haryana
|4055
|9002
|8705
|1999
|Himachal Pradesh
|703
|1400
|1504
|460
|Jammu And Kashmir
|1277
|3429
|3554
|351
|Jharkhand
|2469
|5383
|4424
|399
|Karnataka
|6211
|16201
|15525
|3497
|Kerala
|6342
|16247
|13900
|2816
|Madhya Pradesh
|20679
|50449
|45501
|13108
|Maharashtra
|16051
|38023
|35102
|11348
|Manipur
|1937
|5387
|5327
|1907
|Mizoram
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nagaland
|660
|1800
|1800
|1039
|Odisha
|12240
|30677
|25820
|4657
|Punjab
|1387
|3434
|1607
|1568
|Rajasthan
|4002
|9069
|9493
|2949
|Tamil Nadu
|4329
|14244
|11727
|3217
|Telangana
|4274
|12452
|8497
|4200
|Tripura
|646
|1631
|1101
|216
|Uttar Pradesh
|34087
|85436
|77335
|33698
|Uttarakhand
|4807
|10776
|8800
|3407
|West Bengal
|5829
|14125
|10356
|4219
|Total
|167283
|415332
|359796
|120083
Annexure III
Annexure referred to in reply to LSUQ No. 2301 to be answered on 13.12.2021 regarding ‘SKILL DEVELOPMENT SCHEME’.
State/UT-wise and FY wise candidates trained and placed under NAPS for last 3 and current FY:
|State/UT
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|Andaman And Nicobar Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|239
|1386
|4058
|1641
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Assam
|1
|177
|2544
|894
|Bihar
|16
|695
|1298
|681
|Chandigarh
|2
|29
|340
|139
|Chhattisgarh
|5
|229
|5520
|538
|Dadra And Nagar Haveli
|0
|0
|71
|144
|Daman And Diu
|0
|22
|56
|22
|Delhi
|37
|608
|5023
|2420
|Goa
|13
|52
|1158
|743
|Gujarat
|591
|5732
|46115
|27413
|Haryana
|172
|1754
|19860
|10184
|Himachal Pradesh
|11
|210
|1626
|518
|Jammu And Kashmir
|23
|98
|349
|190
|Jharkhand
|64
|697
|3778
|1785
|Karnataka
|95
|3670
|11167
|6982
|Kerala
|52
|615
|5051
|2425
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|8
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|56
|2098
|7629
|2714
|Maharashtra
|796
|6570
|37850
|20479
|Manipur
|0
|2
|9
|22
|Meghalaya
|0
|3
|29
|19
|Mizoram
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Nagaland
|0
|0
|12
|5
|Odisha
|39
|816
|3613
|974
|Puducherry
|0
|263
|509
|111
|Punjab
|50
|430
|2670
|1704
|Rajasthan
|44
|989
|4411
|2204
|Sikkim
|0
|1
|40
|17
|Tamil Nadu
|425
|3281
|14955
|9485
|Telangana
|232
|3043
|9403
|5581
|Tripura
|0
|96
|354
|92
|Uttar Pradesh
|320
|1978
|12629
|8919
|Uttarakhand
|40
|295
|2495
|1316
|West Bengal
|35
|1473
|5826
|1911
|Grand Total
|3358
|37312
|210460
|112287
Annexure IV
Annexure referred to in reply to LSUQ No. 2301 to be answered on 13.12.2021 regarding ‘SKILL DEVELOPMENT SCHEME’.
State/UT-wise and FY wise candidates trained and placed under CTS for last 3 and current FY:
|Sl. no.
|State
|Enrolment in 2018
|Enrolment in 2019
|Enrolment in 2020
|1
|Andaman And Nicobar Islands
|385
|441
|663
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|60339
|55446
|51257
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|648
|566
|605
|4
|Assam
|2827
|3611
|3895
|5
|Bihar
|107603
|111670
|108224
|6
|Chandigarh
|907
|1043
|923
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|21838
|22077
|20939
|8
|Dadra And Nagar Haveli
|116
|112
|191
|9
|Daman and Diu
|207
|152
|166
|10
|Delhi
|13177
|10559
|10340
|11
|Goa
|1913
|1837
|2050
|12
|Gujarat
|92082
|70967
|91320
|13
|Haryana
|68440
|55822
|60708
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|21556
|21726
|34549
|15
|Jammu And Kashmir
|2847
|5040
|8887
|16
|Jharkhand
|29972
|33475
|36549
|17
|Karnataka
|81893
|74342
|56740
|18
|Kerala
|38411
|36004
|32785
|19
|Ladakh
|0
|0
|167
|20
|Lakshadweep
|87
|268
|436
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|82703
|71685
|74592
|22
|Maharashtra
|122219
|111909
|108079
|23
|Manipur
|117
|88
|90
|24
|Meghalaya
|683
|613
|863
|25
|Mizoram
|443
|329
|300
|26
|Nagaland
|168
|265
|257
|27
|Odisha
|51337
|49984
|51193
|28
|Puducherry
|943
|858
|701
|29
|Punjab
|41934
|40309
|54727
|30
|Rajasthan
|125527
|157181
|106784
|31
|Sikkim
|401
|216
|275
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|42934
|36470
|30045
|33
|Telangana
|36242
|32687
|29870
|34
|Tripura
|2792
|1745
|2710
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|355399
|371103
|302363
|36
|Uttarakhand
|12879
|10877
|18727
|Grand Total
|1455430
|1424239
|1335679
This information was given by the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.