Skill India Mission the MSDE has been implementing Pradhan Mantri Kaushal VikasYojana (PMKVY), Jan ShikshanSansthan (JSS) Scheme and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), for providing short term Skill Development training and Craftsman Training Scheme : Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi : Under Skill India Mission the MSDE has been implementing Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme and National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), for providing short term Skill Development training and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS), for long term training, to the youth belonging to all section of the society across all over India. The number of youth imparted training for employment under various Skill Development Schemes for last three years and current year, scheme-wise and state-wise is placed at Annexure I,II,III and IV. Further, number of youths trained through 11 other Central Ministries/Departments implementing major skill development schemes are 40 lakh from FY 2018-19 to 2020-21.

Under Skill India Mission, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing various demand driven schemes and facilitate in setting up the skill development training centres from time to time on the basis of requirement.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is implementing the following skill development schemes across the country:

S.No. Schemes Objective 1 PradhanMantriKaushalVikasYojana (PMKVY) Under Skill India Mission, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing its flagship scheme PradhanMantriKaushalVikasYojana (PMKVY), with the objective to train candidates across India. PMKVY has two training components, namely, Short Term Training (STT) and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL). 2 Jan ShikshanSansthan (JSS) Scheme The scheme aims to provide vocational skills to non-literate, neo-literates, persons with rudimentary level of education up to 8th and school dropouts up to 12th standard in the age group of 15-45 years. The priority groups are women, SC, ST, minorities, divyangjan and other backward sections of the society. The Jan ShikshanSansthans work at the doorstep of the beneficiaries with minimum infrastructure and resources. Under the scheme grant is released to Jan ShikshanSansthans (NGOs) for Skill Development. 3 National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) This Scheme is for promoting apprenticeship training and increasing the engagement of apprentices by providing financial support to industrial establishments undertaking apprenticeship program under The Apprentices Act, 1961. 4 Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) This scheme is for providing long–term training in 137 trades through 14,604 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country.

Setting up of skill development centres under the above schemes is governed by respective scheme guidelines.

The average per candidate cost for STT and RPL under PMKVY, as per approved guidelines, is given below:

Phase STT/Fresh Skilling RPL PMKVY 1.0 (2015-16) 8000 2200 PMKVY 2.0 (2016-20) 15195 4000 PMKVY 3.0 (2020-21) 22770 2888

*Note: Average cost is excluding newly added provision/incentives under PMKVY 3.0 such as One time Placement Travel Cost to candidates, Career Progression support, Special Incentive for Foreign Placements, Additional Support to Divyang Candidates, English Employability and Entrepreneurship (EEE) module, Mobile Tracking Allowance, Payment to AEBAS, Training of Trainer Fee, Trainer of Assessor Fee etc.

Under, JSS and CTS student-wise funding is not provided.

Under Apprenticeship Training scheme, rates of stipend payable per month to the apprentices have been revised vide gazette notification dated 25th September 2019. The minimum rate of stipend per month under various categories is as under:-

Category Prescribed minimum stipend amount (Rs per month) School Pass outs (class 5th to class 9th) 5,000 School Pass outs (class 10th) 6,000 School Pass outs (class 12th) 7,000 National or State Certificate holder 7,000 Technician (vocational) apprentice or Vocational Certificate holder or Sandwich course (Students from Diploma Institutions) 7,000 Technician apprentices or diploma holders in any stream or sandwich course (Students from degree Institutions) 8,000 Graduate apprentices or degree apprentices or degree in any stream 9,000

Skill certificate holder to get stipend as per her/his educational qualification.

10% & 15% hike in 2nd and 3rd year respectively for apprenticeship training.

Annexure I

Annexure referred to in reply to LSUQ No. 2301 to be answered on 13.12.2021 regarding ‘SKILL DEVELOPMENT SCHEME’.

FY wise candidates trained (including RPL) and placed under PMKVY 2.0 and 3.0 for last 3 and current FY (as on 21.11.2021):

State/UT 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Trained Reported Placed Trained Reported Placed Trained Reported Placed Trained Reported Placed Andaman And Nicobar Islands 74 0 1,259 124 1,464 0 147 0 Andhra Pradesh 62,475 31,127 1,05,667 25,486 66,404 7,555 6,737 5,625 Arunachal Pradesh 4,545 276 15,700 2,943 51,991 2,774 6,322 5,023 Assam 49,854 9,866 1,98,896 19,374 3,62,506 9,926 9,266 8,277 Bihar 84,574 34,456 1,91,902 35,336 96,288 11,493 31,733 9,086 Chandigarh 5,198 1,480 9,507 1,661 3,834 1,851 656 316 Chhattisgarh 42,360 11,167 46,548 9,724 16,151 1,222 7,151 55 Delhi 81,488 31,418 1,46,205 11,881 55,121 7,510 11,966 2,012 Goa 1,751 219 4,300 198 1,709 17 373 45 Gujarat 83,956 11,981 1,55,195 32,230 48,489 10,911 26,659 1,781 Haryana 1,15,364 68,165 1,75,386 30,884 55,319 7,957 10,433 3,588 Himachal Pradesh 32,048 8,308 48,870 10,101 15,612 2,021 4,735 1,236 Jammu And Kashmir 35,455 17,201 1,22,659 12,203 58,927 7,556 2,468 1,813 Jharkhand 36,487 8,982 1,20,103 9,186 15,124 1,606 23,239 239 Karnataka 1,10,111 22,299 1,65,247 20,845 53,089 5,030 15,381 5,374 Kerala 35,973 6,501 78,523 8,263 31,077 1,213 3,915 2,037 Ladakh 149 0 1,937 877 181 67 0 0 Lakshadweep 0 0 60 0 90 0 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,54,478 70,507 2,23,483 56,623 95,403 16,010 25,301 7,966 Maharashtra 1,65,352 18,824 6,36,833 23,973 1,48,352 8,830 19,443 5,847 Manipur 4,430 833 28,962 6,127 34,540 4,661 3,341 2,672 Meghalaya 7,117 1,061 11,999 3,166 17,769 1,604 1,135 4,566 Mizoram 3,062 296 10,837 6,112 11,433 1,438 2,423 996 Nagaland 1,422 413 17,364 879 14,399 2,836 704 735 Odisha 89,011 22,592 2,39,050 19,188 68,828 3,704 7,971 3,306 Puducherry 6,317 821 7,172 4,684 3,241 2,128 1,279 694 Punjab 63,732 38,391 97,681 29,599 57,054 17,251 10,161 8,323 Rajasthan 1,38,923 55,924 4,46,900 34,135 97,762 17,189 25,774 12,216 Sikkim 1,932 0 5,123 1,313 3,634 1,479 738 650 Tamil Nadu 1,23,422 42,080 1,85,108 34,263 72,404 6,016 13,563 2,544 Telangana 57,648 29,079 1,08,145 20,059 33,999 6,724 8,574 4,214 The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3,377 710 5,338 1,638 222 230 252 0 Tripura 7,549 2,437 50,388 4,035 46,676 1,420 1,671 1,988 Uttar Pradesh 3,03,099 1,07,553 6,56,829 84,198 2,39,286 29,901 49,127 13,133 Uttarakhand 46,864 15,417 68,250 17,304 29,412 9,026 4,451 3,715 West Bengal 80,609 33,836 1,77,880 29,777 53,221 6,946 20,183 3,675 Grand Total 20,40,206 7,04,220 45,65,306 6,08,389 19,61,011 2,16,102 3,57,272 1,23,747

Annexure II

Annexure referred to in reply to LSUQ No. 2301 to be answered on 13.12.2021 regarding ‘SKILL DEVELOPMENT SCHEME’.

State/UT-wise and FY wise candidates trained and placed under JSS for last 3 and current FY:

State/UT FY 2018-19 FY 2019-20 FY 2020-21 FY 2021-22 (Data of Enrolled beneficiaries on 24 Nov 2021) Andaman and Nicobar 0 0 0 0 Andhra Pradesh 4762 10901 8580 2379 Arunachal Pradesh 156 570 0 0 Assam 3923 9243 8883 1180 Bihar 9567 22708 16314 6149 Chandigarh 718 1836 1120 700 Chhattisgarh 4792 13483 10480 3412 Dadra And Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 534 1558 897 279 Delhi 2518 5487 4940 1560 Goa 602 1741 1664 549 Gujarat 7726 18640 16840 8820 Haryana 4055 9002 8705 1999 Himachal Pradesh 703 1400 1504 460 Jammu And Kashmir 1277 3429 3554 351 Jharkhand 2469 5383 4424 399 Karnataka 6211 16201 15525 3497 Kerala 6342 16247 13900 2816 Madhya Pradesh 20679 50449 45501 13108 Maharashtra 16051 38023 35102 11348 Manipur 1937 5387 5327 1907 Mizoram 0 0 0 0 Nagaland 660 1800 1800 1039 Odisha 12240 30677 25820 4657 Punjab 1387 3434 1607 1568 Rajasthan 4002 9069 9493 2949 Tamil Nadu 4329 14244 11727 3217 Telangana 4274 12452 8497 4200 Tripura 646 1631 1101 216 Uttar Pradesh 34087 85436 77335 33698 Uttarakhand 4807 10776 8800 3407 West Bengal 5829 14125 10356 4219 Total 167283 415332 359796 120083

Annexure III

Annexure referred to in reply to LSUQ No. 2301 to be answered on 13.12.2021 regarding ‘SKILL DEVELOPMENT SCHEME’.

State/UT-wise and FY wise candidates trained and placed under NAPS for last 3 and current FY:

State/UT 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Andaman And Nicobar Islands 0 0 0 0 Andhra Pradesh 239 1386 4058 1641 Arunachal Pradesh 0 0 0 14 Assam 1 177 2544 894 Bihar 16 695 1298 681 Chandigarh 2 29 340 139 Chhattisgarh 5 229 5520 538 Dadra And Nagar Haveli 0 0 71 144 Daman And Diu 0 22 56 22 Delhi 37 608 5023 2420 Goa 13 52 1158 743 Gujarat 591 5732 46115 27413 Haryana 172 1754 19860 10184 Himachal Pradesh 11 210 1626 518 Jammu And Kashmir 23 98 349 190 Jharkhand 64 697 3778 1785 Karnataka 95 3670 11167 6982 Kerala 52 615 5051 2425 Lakshadweep 0 0 8 0 Madhya Pradesh 56 2098 7629 2714 Maharashtra 796 6570 37850 20479 Manipur 0 2 9 22 Meghalaya 0 3 29 19 Mizoram 0 0 4 1 Nagaland 0 0 12 5 Odisha 39 816 3613 974 Puducherry 0 263 509 111 Punjab 50 430 2670 1704 Rajasthan 44 989 4411 2204 Sikkim 0 1 40 17 Tamil Nadu 425 3281 14955 9485 Telangana 232 3043 9403 5581 Tripura 0 96 354 92 Uttar Pradesh 320 1978 12629 8919 Uttarakhand 40 295 2495 1316 West Bengal 35 1473 5826 1911 Grand Total 3358 37312 210460 112287

Annexure IV

Annexure referred to in reply to LSUQ No. 2301 to be answered on 13.12.2021 regarding ‘SKILL DEVELOPMENT SCHEME’.

State/UT-wise and FY wise candidates trained and placed under CTS for last 3 and current FY:

Sl. no. State Enrolment in 2018 Enrolment in 2019 Enrolment in 2020 1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands 385 441 663 2 Andhra Pradesh 60339 55446 51257 3 Arunachal Pradesh 648 566 605 4 Assam 2827 3611 3895 5 Bihar 107603 111670 108224 6 Chandigarh 907 1043 923 7 Chhattisgarh 21838 22077 20939 8 Dadra And Nagar Haveli 116 112 191 9 Daman and Diu 207 152 166 10 Delhi 13177 10559 10340 11 Goa 1913 1837 2050 12 Gujarat 92082 70967 91320 13 Haryana 68440 55822 60708 14 Himachal Pradesh 21556 21726 34549 15 Jammu And Kashmir 2847 5040 8887 16 Jharkhand 29972 33475 36549 17 Karnataka 81893 74342 56740 18 Kerala 38411 36004 32785 19 Ladakh 0 0 167 20 Lakshadweep 87 268 436 21 Madhya Pradesh 82703 71685 74592 22 Maharashtra 122219 111909 108079 23 Manipur 117 88 90 24 Meghalaya 683 613 863 25 Mizoram 443 329 300 26 Nagaland 168 265 257 27 Odisha 51337 49984 51193 28 Puducherry 943 858 701 29 Punjab 41934 40309 54727 30 Rajasthan 125527 157181 106784 31 Sikkim 401 216 275 32 Tamil Nadu 42934 36470 30045 33 Telangana 36242 32687 29870 34 Tripura 2792 1745 2710 35 Uttar Pradesh 355399 371103 302363 36 Uttarakhand 12879 10877 18727 Grand Total 1455430 1424239 1335679

This information was given by the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.