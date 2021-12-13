Regional Rapid Transit System corridors to connect various important towns of NCR

New Delhi : National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) prepared a ‘Functional Plan on Transport for National Capital Region(NCR)-2032’ which recommended eight Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors to connect various important towns of NCR with high speed rail based commuter transit system viz. (i) Delhi-Gurgaon-Rewari-Alwar (ii) Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut (iii) Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat (iv) Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh-Palwal (v) Delhi-Bahadurgarh-Rohtak (vi) Delhi-Shahdara-Baraut (vii) Ghaziabad-Khurja and (viii) Ghaziabad-Hapur. Out of these, the Task Force constituted by the then Planning Commission prioritized three corridors namely, (i) Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut (ii) Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar and (iii) Delhi-Panipat. From the above, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has been approved and the construction work is underway.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) after the Feasibility Study has been received from National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for Delhi-Gurugram-SNB Urban Complex RRTS Corridor in December, 2018 and for SNB Urban Complex to Sotanala RRTS Corridor in June, 2020; which are part of Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar RRTS Project.The DPR of Delhi-Panipat corridor has been received from NCRTC in June 2020. Approval of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) with financial commitment on DPRs of Delhi-Gurugram-SNB RRTS corridor and Delhi-Panipat RRTS corridor has not been received.

The RRTS projects are cost intensive projects which require extensive inter-ministerial consultations and their approval depends on feasibility of projects and availability of resources. The allocation/release of funds and construction activity of project is undertaken once the project is approved.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.