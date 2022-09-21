Single point taxation implemented in NCR for passenger transport

New Delhi : Status of Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement (Contract Carriage and Stage Carriage) [CRCTA] signed amongst the Governments of Haryana, NCT-Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, inter-state road/linkages connectivity amongst National Capital Region (NCR) states, road safety and exploring possibilities of having CNG/Electric buses plying in NCR were among the key issues discussed during a meeting of CoTS (Commissioner of Transport Secretaries/Commissioners of NCR).

The meeting of CoTS (Commissioner of Transport Secretaries/Commissioners of NCR) was held here under the Chairpersonship of Mrs. Archana Agrawal, Member Secretary, National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB), on 19 Sept 2022. Principal Secretary, Transport Deptt., Haryana, Spl. Commissioner Transport, GNCT of Delhi, Spl. Secretary, Urban Development, GNCT of Delhi and representatives from Transport Departments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, NHAI, MoRTH, PWD, Delhi and Haryana, PNGRB, MoPN&G, IGL DDA,GMDA, UTTIPEC amongst others participated in the meeting.

Chairperson appreciated the excellent efforts of participating States and thanked all State Govts for cooperation and especially Secretaries/Transport Commissioners of NCR States for proactive approach in finalizing the CRCTA agreement.

It emerged that NCR states had taken necessary action regarding issuing necessary Notification enabling all Motor cabs/Taxis/Auto Rickshaws, Educational Institution vehicles and Stage Carriage Buses of State Transport Undertakings (including City bus services) of NCR participating states to ply within NCR without any such fee /tax or any such tax called by any other name, once the taxes are paid in the one NCR State by such vehicles when registered in NCR and countersigned by other NCR participating States, under CRCTA.

In addition the discussion stressed on ensuring operational vehicle location tracking devices and speed governors in all such vehicles under CRCTA and working expeditiously towards formulating and harmonizing the rules for motor vehicle aggregators for NCR in the spirit of Motor Vehicle Aggregators Guidelines-2020 of MoRTH, GoI.

The proposal of GNCT Delhi to allow only buses running on CNG or environment friendly fuel origining for Delhi was also deliberated in detail and NCR States were requested to explore possibilities of getting their Diesel Buses converted to CNG/replace their diesel buses EVs.

Following Inter-State Connectivity Roads/Linkages issues which continuously pursuing with NCR participating State Governments and concerned Agencies/Departments of the Central Governments were discussed and reviewed during the meeting:

Kalindi By-pass road from Ashram Chowk, Delhi to Faridabad By-pass.

Elevated road along Shahdara drain-alignment form Chilla Regulator (near Mayur Vihar), Sector-14A to MP-3 road (Mahamaya Flyover) in Noida.

80 m Dwarka Link in Zonal Plan K-II connecting Gurgaon (through NPR having a width of 150m with 30 m wide green belt).

75 m wide road link connecting Gurgaon area with Najafgarh road.

Bridge connecting Sector 168 & 167-A, Noida with Lalpur Village, Faridabad.

Bridge connecting Sector 149-A & 150, Noida with Tilori Village, Faridabad.

Bridge Over Yamuna between Chhaprauli and Hathwala (Vill. Panipat, Haryana).

UER-I, Delhi to Khekra City till NH-57 and UER-II, Delhi to Tronica City till NH-57 in Uttar Pradesh.

Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road to be developed as NH-236.

Road from Ring Rd (Inder Lok Metro Stn) & existing Yamuna Canal Link Rd up to HR Border.

Existing Ggn-Mehrauli road linking Nelson Mandela T-point (Near Vasant Kunj Flyover) through Delhi ridge.

Upgrading Gwal Pahari Mandi Gadaipur- Jaunpur road up to Andheria Mor in Delhi.

The meeting also focused on Road Safety issues and NCR states were requested to compile data on the black spots in the region along with locations of PTZ cameras, emergency trauma care centers along MDR, National Highways, State Highways and Expressways in NCR.