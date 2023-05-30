Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh Dazes In No-Turban Appearance In ‘Chamkila’ Teaser

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh will be seen without his turban in the upcoming film ‘Chamkila’, directed by Imtiaz Ali, as the makers dropped the teaser on Tuesday morning.



Streaming giant Netflix shared the teaser on Instagram on Tuesday morning. However, in the teaser, it seems Diljit is wearing a wig. He plays Punjab’s highest record-selling artiste Amar Singh Chamkila.



