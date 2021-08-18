Singapore Airlines rolls out enhanced highflyer business travel programme with new features and greater benefits

Hyderabad: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will integrate its corporate travel programmes under the HighFlyer brand from 1 September 2021. This will offer even greater value, benefits, and options for corporate customers from businesses of all sizes, ranging from large multi-national companies to small and medium enterprises.

Today, the SIA Corporate Travel Programme is aimed at large corporates while the current HighFlyer focuses on small and medium enterprises. With the integration, new features will be introduced while all benefits currently available in both programmes will be retained in the new HighFlyer.

Participating companies will be able to enjoy preferential corporate fares, and earn HighFlyer points, for all eligible travel on both Singapore Airlines and Scoot, the two passenger airlines within the SIA Group. This gives businesses the flexibility to choose between a full-service or low-cost offering, and enjoy convenient connections on the complementary network of destinations.

New features include more eligible booking classes for HighFlyer points accrual on non-corporate discounted flights, as well as rewards for reaching specific milestones in customer spend. SIA will also expand the rewards catalogue for HighFlyer members, introducing more options for members to redeem with HighFlyer points.

The revamped HighFlyer programme will support seamless business travel at every step of the journey. Customers can access a convenient one-stop corporate portal for booking flights, redeeming rewards, and managing their travel with ease. Eligible customers will be able to enjoy priority services on their travel, including priority reservation waitlist and airport standby.

SIA is also planning to introduce new HighFlyer earn and burn options with non-air partners such as hotels and car rental services, which are relevant to business travel needs and support customers beyond the flight journey. This will give customers more opportunities to earn and use their HighFlyer points.

HighFlyer, together with the SIA Group’s loyalty programme KrisFlyer, provides rewards to companies, as well as their employees, who travel on SIA and Scoot. For each eligible flight, business travellers with a KrisFlyer membership can earn miles for themselves on top of the HighFlyer points earned by their company. Companies can also reward their employees by converting HighFlyer points into KrisFlyer miles. To support this, SIA has boosted the conversion rate to one HighFlyer point for one KrisFlyer mile, up from two HighFlyer points for one KrisFlyer mile.

HighFlyer will be available in all countries and have four tiers – HighFlyer, HighFlyer Silver, HighFlyer Gold and HighFlyer Platinum. The basic HighFlyer entry tier will be free to enrol, while the Silver, Gold and Platinum tiers will have annual minimum spend requirements. Enrolment can be done via singaporeair.com/highflyer from 1 September 2021.

Current SIA Corporate Travel Programme accounts will have their contracts renewed under the new HighFlyer programme, and current HighFlyer accounts will automatically be eligible for the new benefits at the launch.

Mr Lee Lik Hsin, Executive Vice President Commercial, Singapore Airlines, said: “The corporate travel segment will remain an important market for the SIA Group as we recover. With the integration of our corporate travel programmes, HighFlyer will deliver even more flexibility, benefits, and choices to this key group of customers. SIA is committed to continually investing in our various programmes, and better meeting the needs of all customers.”