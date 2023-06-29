Silver Cladding Of Singhadwara Of Puri Jagannath Temple Completed

Puri: The silver cladding of Singhadwar (Lion’s Gate), the main entrance of Srimandir in Puri, has been completed.

The artisans from Mumbai completed the work within the stipulated time period. The silver cladding has been made as per the ancient Utkalia architecture.

A devotee of Lord Jagannath from Mumbai had donated 500kg silver for the purpose.

The process of fixing the gate is quite different from others. Four-inch-width Burma teak wood has been tightened onto the steel frame. Thereafter, the door has been cladded with silver plates with designs and symbols like conch and lotus. It has balls and bearings to give its longevity.