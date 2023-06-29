Odisha: Suna Besha Of Holy Trinity Today

Puri: Suna Besha is considered as one of the most spectacular rituals of Rath Yatra as on this auspicious day the Holy Trinity—Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath— gives darshan to millions of devotees embellished with golden attires. The Suna Besha is also called the Rajadhiraja Besha.

Suna Besha ritual though is held several times inside Puri temple, it is on the day after Bahuda Yatra that the deities adorn the golden attire atop their respective chariots outside the temple.

The deities will adorn nearly 138 kinds of gold ornaments including kiriti, sribhuja, sripahara, kundala, baghadamali, ghagera, kadambamali among others.

The chariots of the three Gods are kept in front of the Lion Gate of the Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri and there they are made to wear these ornaments. It is believed that whoever sees the Lord in Suna Besha gets free of all his bad Karmas. A huge number of the crowd can be seen in front of the temple to feel the power of the Lord on this day.