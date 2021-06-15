Shyam Metalics subscribed 1.22 times, Retail portion booked 2.19 times on Day 1

Mumbai: Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (“SMEL”, including its subsidiaries and associates, the “Group”), one of India’s leading integrated metal producing company; received bids of 2,59,39,755 shares against the offered 2,10,90,890 equity shares, as per the 5:00 pm data available on the bourses.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 2.19 times. While the Qualified Institutional Buyer category was subscribed 0.00 times, the Non-Institutional Investor category was subscribed 0.70 times and Employee Reserved category was subscribed 0.27 times.

The total size of the offer is Rs. 909 crores at the upper price band of Rs. 306 per share.

The Company raised Rs. 269.94 crores through 21 anchor investors.

12 Domestic Investors including 4 Mutual Funds (MF), 2 Insurance companies and 6 Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) were allocated a total of 60,45,795 shares for approximately Rs. 185 Crs. These included Nippon MF, Birla MF who were each allocated 9.63% , White Oak 9.26% , Kotak MF and L&T MF were allocated 7.41% each, IIFL and Abakkus were allocated 6.67% and 5.55% respectively. Further Birla Life and Edelweiss Crossover were allocated 3.70%. Nippon AIF, Saint Capital and SBI General were allocated 1.85% each.

9 Foreign Portfolio Investors who participated in the anchor of which Kotak Offshore and GAM UK were allocated 8.15% and 7.78% respectively. Plutus and Miras Investment were allocated 3.33% and 2.94% respectively. Further, IIFL Offshore, Millenium, India Opportunities Growth Fund, Aurgin and Dovetail were each allocated 1.85%. In aggregate Investors were allocated 27,75,969 equity shares for approximately Rs 84.94 Crs.

ICICI Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited, Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the BRLMS to the Offer.