Shoppers Stop ropes in Yami Gautam for its Diwali campaign, ‘Nayi Diwali Nayi Soch’

Hyderabad : Shoppers Stop, the leading Omni-Channel retail chain has unveiled their latest Diwali campaign, “Nayi Diwali Nayi Soch” with celebrities Yami Gautam and Dhairya Karwa. The festival of Diwali is heartfelt. It’s that time of the year when gifting loved ones is also about expressing our emotions. The festival of lights is not just about lighting things up; it’s also about cherishing our loved ones by surprising them with thoughtful gifts. Shoppers Stop’s ‘Nayi Diwali Nayi Soch’ campaign, focusses on progressive side of modern Indian families, who are traditional in values, but progressive in their outlook. These 4 short stories, further elaborate how in today’s times, families evolve by adopting liberal ways to connect better with each other, with gifting being at the core of all conversations.

There are various heartwarming moments with loved ones throughout these films. At the conclusion of the film, Shoppers Stop says, “Pal bhar mein naye ho jaate hai tyohaar, bas ek nayi soch ek sath,” signifying that festivals become refreshing and special, with progressive thinking.

Talking about the new campaign, Yami Gautam said, “I am pleased to be a part of Shoppers Stop’s Diwali campaign, Nayi Diwali Nayi Soch. The concept truly resonates with me, as I love gifting and pampering my friends and family with thoughtful presents. I am sure, the campaign will strike a chord with everyone!”

Speaking on the campaign launch, Ms. Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Shoppers Stop says, ‘Diwali is not only a festival of lights; it is also a time to celebrate and pamper your loved ones with thoughtful gifts. Our Nayi Diwali, Nayi Soch campaign highlights this aspect of the festival, in a progressive manner. It is in line with our brand positioning, targeted to families that are traditional in values and progressive in their outlook. Gifts go a long way in expressing love and care for the person. Shoppers Stop is a gifting destination, where you find gifts for all occasions! Additionally, ace celebrities, Yami Gautam and Dhairya Karwa light up the film with their presence.’

This festive season, Shoppers Stop has launched exclusive lines with various ethnic and western wear brands like W, Indya, ONLY, Vero, Zink London, Madame, Latin Quarters, Allen Solly, Levis, and Fab alley.

