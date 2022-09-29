Sussanne Khan joins hands with India’s leading pet food brand Drools for its food donation drive for stray cats

Mumbai, 28th Sept 2022: Constantly working towards the best interest of animals, Drools, one of the country’s leading pet nutrition brands, has collaborated with Sussanne Khan for their latest animal welfare initiative. This initiative, which was a food donation drive for stray cats, witnessed Sussanne – an animal lover herself – donate 3 months worth of cat food and supplies along with the brand at Cat Café Studio in Versova, Mumbai on Tuesday, 28th September 2022.

Having more than three long decades of experience in animal nutrition, Drools strives to deliver the best pet food with the aim of helping strays live happier and healthier lives. And the brand upholds its philosophy of fostering animal care and welfare in every initiative it undertakes. In fact, Drools often associates with celebrities and Bollywood stars who share this philosophy and have a massive positive influence in raising awareness about quality pet nutrition.

Commenting on this collaboration with the pet food brand, Sussanne Khan mentioned, “My heart was full interacting with the stray kittens, and I am happy to be able to make a meaningful difference in their lives. They are innocent, voiceless beings who deserve to be loved, nurtured and cared for rather than the apathy or cruelty to which they are often subjected. And it was wonderful to see a brand like Drools take the crucial step in caring for them through this initiative, and it was truly a pleasure to be a part of it and do my bit.”

For this donation drive, the brand teamed up with Sussanne Khan owing to her immense love for four-legged furries and her keen interest in their welfare. Both Sussanne and Drools endeavoured to champion this cause through this initiative by donating three months worth of cat food and supplies.

Drools’ focus on imparting excellence in its business goes hand-in-hand with its strong commitment to undertaking animal welfare initiatives. As one of its initiatives to give back, the brand supports several local NGOs and animal shelters by providing them with pet food and supplements.

Meanwhile, through this noble donation program (which was started back in 2019) and expanding its efforts for many more such initiatives moving forward, the brand aims to aid millions of homeless and abandoned strays with nutritional food. It also seeks to pave the way that further encourages care for strays, participation in similar activities in the future and adoption of pets.